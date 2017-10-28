Youth Employment Support Scheme to offer minimum wage

Work experience programme aims to target young jobseekers.

Young people struggling to find a job will earn the minimum wage if they sign up to the Government’s latest work experience programme.

The Department of Social Protection yesterday released more details about the Youth Employment Support Scheme, which was announced in the budget.

It is targeted at young jobseekers who have been long-term unemployed or facing significant barriers to gaining employment — people who, even during the Celtic Tiger years, would have found it difficult to get a foothold on the career ladder, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said.

“The programme aims to provide them with the opportunity to learn basic work and social skills in a supportive environment while on a work placement,” the minister added.

The scheme is not due to begin until the second quarter of 2018 as the department expects it will take some time to promote the scheme to employers and participants.

It said the initiative will be open to jobseekers and “other eligible cohorts” who are aged between 18 and 24 and have been out of work and in receipt of a qualifying payment for at least 12 months or, if unemployed for less than 12 months, are considered by a caseworker to face a significant barrier to work.

The department has stressed that, unlike other schemes where jobseekers saw cuts to their dole payments for not engaging with the Government’s job activation services, participation on the scheme will be entirely voluntary.

However, people will be encouraged and supported to avail of suitable placements.

“There will be no financial penalties for jobseekers who do not wish to participate or who do not complete a placement,” Ms Doherty said.

The standard duration for the work experience placements will be three months although there will be an option to extend that further to six or nine months following a review of progress by a departmental caseworker. The attendance requirement will be 30 hours per week.

“Participants will receive a weekly payment equivalent to the net minimum wage which represents a very significant increase in their underlying payment,” Ms Doherty said.

For employers, meanwhile, the department said there will be clear eligibility requirements for host organisations wishing to participate in the programme and they will be required to sign up to terms and conditions when they advertise a placement.

“A designated caseworker will liaise with the participant and the host organisation throughout the period of the placement, to monitor how well it is progressing for both parties and to provide appropriate advice and support,” said Ms Doherty.

“Clearly defined learning and development outcomes for each placement will be identified, with a focus on ‘soft’ [employability] skills as well as any specific ‘hard’ skills that will be acquired and/or demonstrated during the placement. The host organisation will complete an assessment for the participant at the end of the placement.”

Furthermore, host organisations will be encouraged to hire participants who have performed well and will qualify for a financial subsidy under JobsPlus Youth.

A dedicated budget of €1m has been allocated for the scheme for 2018. “The full-year cost of the scheme is expected to be €7.5m, catering for up to 1,600 participants,” Ms Doherty said.