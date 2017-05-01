Home»Today's Stories

Young mother found dead in city squat

Monday, May 01, 2017
Stephen Rogers, Eoin English and Caroline O’Doherty

Gardaí are hoping an autopsy, to be carried out later today, will give them some indication as to how a young mother died in a squat in Cork City.

Gardaí at the scene on Cork City's Sheares Street where the body of Amy McCarthy was found.

At around 7am yesterday, Amy McCarthy was found by others in an unresponsive state in a disused commercial premises in Sheares St in the city centre, just a couple of hundred metres from the Mercy University Hospital.

Emergency services and gardaí were called, but the 22-year-old, who hailed from the southside of the city, was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

The premises where she was found, which used to be a shop, had been disused for some time. It had, in recent times, been used as a squat on numerous occasions.

Those using it would gain access through a broken window. Locals pointed out that it was one of two disused premises in the area being used as a squat.

The scene was sealed off yesterday to allow for a forensic examination while Ms McCarthy’s body was brought to Cork University Hospital for an autopsy.

Gardaí said they had an open mind as to the cause of death and said their investigation would be led by the post-mortem results.

Friends of the young woman took to social media to voice their shock at her death and to offer their condolences.

“It’s terrible, poor girl her baby left behind,” wrote one, while others added pictures of themselves with Ms McCarthy. An acquaintance told the Irish Examiner Ms McCarthy came from a lovely family who were now heartbroken.

Amy McCarthy.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at the Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330.

Cork gardaí are also investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man in a city centre flat on Friday. It is understood the body may have been lying dead in the Coburg St flat for some time.

The man, believed to be in his 30s and from the city, was known to gardaí.

The results of toxicology tests are awaited to determine if drugs played a role in his death.

Meanwhile, detectives in Waterford investigating the murder of Samantha Walsh have arrested a man in his late 20s in relation to the killing.

He was last night being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Waterford Garda Station.

The 31-year-old’s remains were found at a rented apartment in Thomas St in the city on Friday afternoon after an emergency call by someone in the apartment block. It is believed Ms Walsh may have been dead for some hours.

