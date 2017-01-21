Woman hit by €1 coin sues council

A mother of nine has sued Cork City Council after she was struck by a €1 coin that flew up from a local authority lawnmower.

Valerie Purcell, aged 39, of Fairfield Meadows, Fairhill, Cork, was sitting on a bench at her local park in Farranree on the north side of Cork City on July 5, 2014, when grass-cutting was going on.

She testified at Cork Circuit Court yesterday that the sit-on lawnmower came within a metre of the park bench, sending a €1 coin flying through the air, which struck her on the leg.

Ms Purcell felt terrible pain that went from her right calf — where she was struck — and up into her thigh.

The shape of the coin imprinted itself on her calf, she said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he wondered whether the mark of the coin on her flesh at that time represented €1 in currency, as in the historical case of the cheque famously written on the back of a cow.

Ms Purcell testified that, on the day after she was struck by the coin, she felt a weakness in her right leg and it went from under her, causing her a back injury which troubled her for the next six months.

James Duggan, barrister for Cork City Council, asked if the local authority was supposed to go around and check the park in case there was a €1 coin in the grass before cutting it.

Judge Ó Donnabháin suggested that the council might consider getting a goat to graze on the park instead of using a drive-on lawnmower.

The plaintiff’s barrister, Mahon Corkery, said that if the council was using a drive-on lawnmower, they should not use it within one metre of where the plaintiff had been sitting.

Liam Nugent, the driver of the grass-cutter on the day, said that he was not mowing any closer than five to six metres from Ms Purcell on the day.

Mr Nugent said that Ms Purcell called him over and said that she had been struck and showed him the mark.

“I saw a circular mark the size of a euro coin on her leg,” he said.

“Did you put up signs to say there was a risk of flying objects?” Mr Corkery asked the witness.

Mr Nugent said that he did not.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “I think this is a fanciful case. I am not convinced she had any significant injury referable to the accident.

“I dismiss the case with costs.”