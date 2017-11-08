Woman, 89, dies in fire hours after nephew’s visit

Gardaí are preparing a file for the coroner’s court following the death of an elderly woman in a house fire in Cork City just hours after she was visited by a relative.

Mary Moynihan, 89, was pronounced dead at the scene after the blaze at her detached bungalow on the Model Farm Rd on Monday night.

Ms Moynihan had been visited just hours earlier by a nephew who regularly called to her.

The alarm was raised around 9.20pm by a carer who also called regularly to her home, located between the Rendezvous Bar and the Model Farm Rd business park.

Three units of the Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene and gardaí closed a section of the road which was affected by dense smoke.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control quickly.

Garda forensic experts who examined the scene yesterday are satisfied the fire started accidentally from a spark from a fireplace in the kitchen area.

Elder rights campaigner Paddy O’Brien extended his sympathies to Ms Moynihan’s family.

He said: “This is an awful tragedy for her relatives, who obviously cared for her very much. This lady was lucky that she had the support of her relations and others.

“But I would be very concerned about elderly people who don’t have such supports and who don’t have any visitors.”

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has announced plans to install new fire safety equipment in every home on the islands off Cork before Christmas.

Under a partnership forged in 2001 between island residents, the council, and the Department of the Arts, Heritage, Gaeltacht, and the Islands, two smoke detectors, a fire extinguisher, and a fire blanket were provided for every island home.

Initially, the scheme, funded by the council and the department, cost around €38,650 — about €100 per house.

County mayor Declan Hurley said most of that equipment needs to be replaced. It is hoped that each island home will get a fire extinguisher, two smoke detectors, a carbon monoxide alarm, and a fire blanket supplied and fitted under a scheme which could cost up to €40,000.