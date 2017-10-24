Watchdog destroys over 700 Halloween products

The consumer watchdog has warned parents to make sure they purchase safety- approved costumes for their children after confirming it has seized and destroyed more than 700 imported Halloween products which could pose a public risk.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) revealed that, in recent weeks, it had examined two consignments containing Halloween products following information from Revenue and Customs.

A detailed examination determined the products did not meet safety standards set out in Irish and European legislation.

“Our aim is to ensure that goods placed on the Irish market do not pose a safety risk to consumers,” said Áine Carroll of the CCPC.

“These items did not meet required safety standards and so we took the necessary steps to ensure that consumers in Ireland were not put at risk.”

Ms Carroll said that, at this time of the year, when children are dressing up for Halloween, it is important parents check costumes and toys for CE marks.

She said the labels show the manufacturer has complied with national and international standards and parents should also follow any safety warnings attached to garments such as “Warning Keep Away From Fire”.

“If you see a product that seems unsafe and if it doesn’t have a CE Mark, don’t buy it,” she said.

“Instead, contact us on our website, www.ccpc.ie with the details of the product and where you saw it.”

Ms Carroll said the CCPC will continue to take measures including seizure, destruction, or deportation if a trader fails to fulfil their duties.

“Failure to do so may not only result in financial loss to the trader but, more importantly, their products may cause physical harm,” she said.