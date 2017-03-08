Warning of obligation to comply with international drug laws on plan for injecting facilities

Countries such as Ireland that plan to introduce drug consumption rooms are obliged to ensure they comply with international drug laws, the world’s narcotics watchdog has warned.

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) stopped short of declaring that such facilities were illegal, but stated that they must comply with conditions it sets down.

The Government last month approved legislation allowing for establishment of medically supervised injecting facilities, a form of drug consumption room.

The INCB said “certain conditions must be fulfilled” if the rooms are to be consistent with international drug conventions.

The facilities must:

Have the ultimate objective of reducing the adverse consequences of drug abuse;

Ultimately lead to treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration;

Not condone or increase drug abuse or encourage drug trafficking;

Operate within a demand reduction framework;

Cannot be a substitute for prevention and treatment.

The Misuse of Drugs (Supervised Injecting Facilities) Bill 2017 states that the facilities will provide a controlled environment for drug users to self-administer, by injection, drugs they have brought with them.

It says the facilities will provide access to clean, sterile injecting equipment and have trained staff on hand to provide emergency care in the event of an overdose, as well as advice on treatment and rehabilitation.

The bill says the rooms will alleviate the problems associated with injecting on the street, including drug-related litter. It exempts users from the offence of possession when in the facility and operators for allowing drugs on their premises.

It will run on a pilot basis in Dublin City centre.

The Government has expressed openness to extending the facility to other cities once it is evaluated.

A HSE working group is gathering data and considering locations and will undertake consultations before a final decision is made.

The facility itself will be run by an NGO already working in the area or possibly by the HSE itself.

In its 2016 report, the INCB said it had been engaged in dialogue with Denmark regarding its consumption room, after it enacted relevant laws in July 2016.

The INCB told the Danish government that the facility “must provide, or refer patients to, treatment, rehabilitation, and social reintegration measures”.

The board expressed “reservations” about users bringing the drugs with them into the facility, which would be the case in Ireland.

It said France had also introduced legislation in 2016 setting up trial drug injecting rooms.

The INCB noted there were 74 official drug consumption rooms operating in Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland.