Warm tributes after death of WLR FM sports editor Kevin Casey

Tributes have been paid to Kevin Casey, the sports editor of Waterford radio station WLR FM, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 40. The award-winning presenter died after a short illness.

A Kerry native, Mr Casey won a GAA MacNamee award and a PPI radio award for his interview with Waterford hurler Maurice Shanahan on the topic of depression. Mr Casey had previously received the MacNamee award in 2010 for his programme celebrating the jubilee of Waterford’s All-Ireland hurling win over Kilkenny in 1959.

RTÉ sports presenter Jacqui Hurley yesterday extended her sympathies to Mr Casey’s family, describing the broadcaster as a “lovely man”, while Irish Examiner Gaelic games correspondent John Fogarty said Mr Casey was an “excellent journalist and a gentleman”.

Mr Casey is survived by his wife Marguerite, sons Paul, Mark, and James, and his parents Paddy and Mary, sisters Marie and Majella and his brother Martin.

READ NEXT Brain discovery may lead to new autism treatments

“His family would like to thank his medical team Dr Paula Colvert, Dr Emmett Wall and Dr Sean Hogan and are particularly grateful to the oncology unit, oncology liaison nurses and home care team,” WLR FM said.

Mr Casey will lie in repose at Falconers Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore, Co Waterford, today from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Killea Church, Dunmore East, where his funeral will take place tomorrow at 12.30pm.

Earlier this week WLR FM announced that former RTÉ and Newstalk broadcaster and producer Eamon Keane is to take up a new full-time position with the station.

Mr Keane will take over the mid-morning programme on WLRFM from next Monday, presenting a new show Deise Today which will replace Deise AM which was presented by Billy McCarthy for 27 years until he died in November.

WLR FM managing director Des Whelan welcomed Mr Keane’s appointment.

“Obviously in replacing Billy McCarthy, Eamon has big shoes to fill, but we think he is the man for the job; he has fantastic experience,” he said. “Much like Billy, Eamon has great empathy with people and he knows what works on radio.”