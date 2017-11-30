Village people: Unique live-in event for Cork

Pool parties, popular music and literary pursuits are all on the agenda for Munster’s first ever live-in weekender which is being launched later today.

The event, entitled ‘It Takes a Village’, will take place at the Trabolgan holiday centre near Midleton, Co Cork, on April 13-15, with the 1,000 attendees staying at the facility for the weekend.

“We think that will create a really special atmosphere on the site,” said co-organiser Joe Kelly. “There are about 170 self-catering houses at Trabolgan, and there will also be space for some camper vans.

“The beauty of this setup is that, no matter what gig you’re at, you’re never more than a few minutes’ stroll from where you’re staying, with its bed and hot shower.”

No camping will be available for the event.

Organisers have scored quite a coup in getting Scottish group Young Fathers to headline the event. Winners of the Mercury prize in 2014 for their debut album Dead, the Edinburgh-based trio have a follow-up record on the way in 2018, and their reputation as an impressive live act was recently burnished with an incredible performance at Electric Picnic.

English DJ/producer Andrew Weatherall is also on the bill, as is Brighton electronic outfit Fujiya & Miyagi. Irish acts appearing across the three stages at the 120-acre site include the Altered Hours, Le Boom and Brian Deady.

The literary strand will be headed up by Kevin Barry, who has also collaborated with the organisers on their previous events at Live at St Luke’s in Cork city, and the Crosstown Drift strand of Cork Midsummer Festival.

“It’s a really lovely area around Trabolgan, near the mouth of Cork Harbour,” said Kelly, “so we’ll also be hosting some walks and talks at such areas as Roches Point for anybody who wants to partake in a little bit of local culture and history. We really want to create a bit of a cultural community in East Cork for the weekend.”

Trabolgan’s other facilities, such as climbing walls, go-karting, archery, etc, will also be open, while the wave-making swimming pool and surrounding lounge area will be kitted out with a sound system for daytime music parties.

Tickets go on sale on December 7 at noon, and organisers say all-inclusive prices (accommodation, gigs, etc) for the three nights will be in the region of €200-€255 per head, depending on the accommodation booked.

www.ittakesavillage.fm