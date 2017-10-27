Victim lost an eye in assault

A 27-year-old man will be sentenced next month for a serious assault on another man who lost an eye as a result of the attack.

Denis O’Sullivan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing serious harm to Karim Mohammed at Anderson’s Quay, Cork, on November 24, 2016.

Elizabeth O’Connell, defending, applied for a probation report to be directed on the accused.

“This occurred in the context of a long, ingrained heroin addiction,” said Ms O’Connell.

“When arrested he was on a methadone treatment programme. He brought them from 85ml per day to 5ml. He is doing well in that regard.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he did not understand the benefit of a probation report in the present case. The judge said he was not convinced of the need for a probation report.

The judge adjourned the case for a victim impact statement.

“I really think it is a waste of time, effort and money to get probation involved now,” the judge said.

“He has a very sad background. I will be able to outline his very disrupted youth,” said Ms O’Connell. “Both the injured party and Mr O’Sullivan were living in Simon together at the time of this incident.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing of the accused until November 23 and remanded him in custody until then.

The judge did accede to a defence application to direct a report from the prison governor on the accused in custody.