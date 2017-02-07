Unfinished Cork estate to finally have works completed

Councillors have welcomed news that there is eventually light at the end of the tunnel for householders living in an unfinished estate in North Cork.

Council officials have confirmed that they have accepted a payment in settlement of an outstanding bond to finish off infrastructure at The Beeches estate in Boherbue.

They said that the council is now seeking to enter an agreement with the owner of the site ‘to implement a programme of resolution works’.

Insurance bonds were kept by financial institutions in case developers went out of business before completing housing projects.

In a number of cases, the county council has found it difficult to get the bonds from the financial institutions.

Details of the amount of money handed to the council were not disclosed to councillors at a meeting in Millstreet of the Mallow/Kanturk municipal district council.

It’s chairman, Cllr Bernard Moynihan, said the resolution was good news but it had been a long time coming.

Meanwhile, council officials have reported some success in getting the owners of registered derelict sites to repair their properties.

Municipal district officer Liz Donovan said in January last year, there were 26 properties listed on the derelict sites register in the area.

By last December she said that six had been renovated and removed from the register and it was likely that a further two will also be removed shortly.

Levies (an annual fine) have been issued on 10 properties and the county solicitor’s office is currently in correspondence with the owners of two more.

Ms Donovan maintained that substantial progress on addressing derelict sites had been made recently in comparison with previous years.

“A number of properties which have been on the register for a number of years have now been resolved,” she said.

The district officer told councillors that they should be aware of the difficult and slow nature of implementing the derelict sites act because in several cases it was very hard to identify the owners.

However, Cllr John Paul O’Shea said the council needed to get tougher with the owners of such sites and maintained a special unit should be set up within the council to clamp down on non-compliance.

Cllr Melissa Mullane said the council should also prevent people on the derelict sites list from getting planning permission to build other properties until they addressed the derelict site first.