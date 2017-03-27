Undocumented Irish in US make video to highlight plight

Undocumented Irish immigrants living in America have released a video to point out they “are not criminals”.

“Those of us who have overstayed are not criminals; we work hard, we pay our taxes, and we make a very positive contribution to the economy of this country,” states the video.

It was created by the Aisling Irish Community Center in New York, in order to highlight the undocumented Irish living in the US.

It features several Irish people who live in America with no legal status, each carrying signs stating the number of years since they last visited Ireland.

Some of those featured have not been able to return home for 31 years because of their status.

“Thousands of Irish emigrants dream of one day being able to go home to Ireland and once again hug their loved ones, but for many, it is too late,” says the video.

“The punishment, however, is the possibility of never setting foot in our birthplace again or seeing our loved ones, or not being able to say goodbye before they die.

“We have all lived here in the hope that immigration reform would one day become a reality.”

The video explains why Irish people chose to make America their home.

“Some people left Ireland because of personal or family issues, some left because they could not find work in Ireland, some left because they were not earning enough to support their family and some came here out of a sense of adventure,” states the video.

“Having outstayed their time here, the realisation that there was no path to legal status soon dawned on them, but life in America was providing them with so many opportunities, it was impossible to walk away from the dream.”

It is estimated that there are more than 50,000 undocumented Irish people living in the US.

Of those who chose to take part in the video, with their faces covered, most have not been home to Ireland for 20 or so years.

A couple tell of their family life. The man’s sign reads: “2000, 17 years ago.”

The woman’s sign reads: “Parents of three American kids. Ages 12, 9, 7. Please help us.”

Orla Kelleher, director of the Aisling Centre, told the Irish Examiner that the undocumented Irish would prefer “action over articulation” when asked about their reaction to the Taoiseach immigration speech in America last week.

“The undocumented welcomed his speech, however, they would welcome action over articulation after all these years,” said Ms Kelleher.

“You will see from the video that most are here 20 to 30 years, so you cannot blame them for feeling despondent or forgotten by the Irish government for the lack of action on their part over the past three decades.”