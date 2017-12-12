Uncle is All-Ireland champion solicitor, says accused

A young man with cocaine visible around his nose and mouth boasted that his uncle was “an All-Ireland champion solicitor” and that he would have the jobs of gardaí and security staff at a nightclub.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the evidence that the young man had no previous convictions. However, the judge said, “He acted the maggot on the night”.

The judge said at Cork District Court yesterday that he would leave Bernard O’Riordan, of 74 Connolly Park, Cork, without a conviction if he made a contribution of €350 to the Cuanlee family refuge in Cork.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said that in fairness to the young man the probation report on him was promising.

Judge Kelleher wondered which solicitor was the All-Ireland champion.

Mr Quinlan quipped: “It is not me anyway.”

Now left without a conviction, O’Riordan previously pleaded guilty to having cocaine for his own use on the night, being threatening and abusive, and being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger.

Insp Adrian Gamble said the accused came to the attention of security staff at Eclipse nightclub after 2am on June 5, 2016.

Detective Garda John Sheedy arrived and seized a €50 bag of cocaine from the accused.

“Mr O’Riordan chose to become obstructive and made threats that his uncle was a solicitor and that the gardaí and the security staff were all going to lose their jobs,” Insp Gamble said.

Insp Gamble went on to say that the defendant kept replying, “prove it”, to everything Det Garda Sheedy said in the nightclub.

O’Riordan then boasted that his uncle was not just a solicitor but was “an All-Ireland champion solicitor”.

Mr Quinlan stressed that the accused had no previous convictions. He said he demonstrated his remorse by writing a letter of apology to the detective.