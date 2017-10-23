Home»Today's Stories

Two die in Cork and Wicklow while working to repair storm damage

Monday, October 23, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

Two farmers have died in separate incidents as they worked to repair roofs damaged in recent storms.

Cork University Hospital

A man in his early 50s died yesterday when he fell from a teleporter on a farm in Kilgarriffe near Clonakilty in West Cork.

The incident took place at around 1pm as he was working on repairing the roof of a cow shed damaged in the recent bad weather.

It is understood the man, named locally as Conor Lordan, a father of five, was from the Enniskeane area and that he may have been helping a relative with repairs when the accident took place.

It is understood that some family members were nearby when the tragedy unfolded and were quickly on the scene.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where an autopsy was due to be carried out. Gardaí are investigating and the Health and Safety Authority has also been notified.

It was the second tragic workplace incident of the weekend, after a farmer in his mid-70s died on Saturday when he fell from a ladder.

He had been carrying out repairs to a roof following Storm Ophelia and Storm Brian when the incident occurred on the farm at Kilmacanogue in Co Wicklow at around 3.30pm.

His body was removed to the mortuary at St Columcilles Hospital, Loughlinstown, where an autopsy was due to take place.

The HSA and gardaí in Bray are investigating.


