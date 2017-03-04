Trio ready to give evidence at hearing

Three women who lived in mother and baby homes have informed the commission they are prepared to give sworn evidence to a formal public hearing.

It comes as the commission confirmed “significant quantities” of human remains at the site of the Tuam mother and baby home.

The women are members of the Irish First Mothers group, which represents about 60 women who were resident in mother and baby homes.

An information meeting for the residents of the Tobar Jarlath and Dublin Road estates was called at short notice by Galway County Council yesterday.

Only three residents attended the meeting with local elected representatives and council staff.

The media was not allowed access to the meeting and the residents leaving the meeting declined to be interviewed.

The site excavated by the commission’s archaeologists discovered the ‘significant number’ of remains, but Cllr Peter Roche confirmed there are concerns that the site might be bigger than first thought and could actually stretch into some private residences that border the old mother and baby home site.

The Tuam mother and baby home closed in 1961 and a few years later the Dublin Road and Tobar Jarlath estates were constructed on and beside the site.

Further updates were given to local residents via a second leaflet drop yesterday evening by the council’s community wardens. The excavated site is cordoned off and coated with gravel following the excavations.

A statement from the council said it is committed to involving the local residents in their decision.

It is understood the coroner for north Galway has been notified and will decide what course of action is required.

Dedicated information lines have been set up: 01 6473118, 01 6473232, and 1850 241850.