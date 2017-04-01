Tributes to former RTÉ chairman Tom Savage

Tributes have been paid to Tom Savage, former chairman of the RTÉ Authority, who died yesterday following a short illness at the age of 76.

RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes led the tributes to Mr Savage, a former priest who had fulfilled a variety of roles within the national broadcaster over the decades, including as founder-producer of flagship radio programme Morning Ireland.

He was founder director of The Communications Clinic, which he established with his wife, Terry Prone, and is father to broadcaster Anton Savage. He also acted as communications adviser to former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds.

Ms Forbes said: “Tom’s life and career intertwined with RTÉ over many years, as a reporter, producer, editor, presenter and ultimately as chairman.

“He loved and had a passion for broadcasting, radio in particular, and beyond news and politics he was also huge sports fan.

“On behalf of RTÉ, I would like pass on all our condolences to Terry and Anton and his extended family. May he rest in peace.”

CEO of Barnardos, Fergus Finlay, tweeted yesterday: “I’ve just heard of the death of Tom Savage. Tom was a real, authentic, generous and warm man. He’ll be sorely missed.”

RTÉ sportscaster Des Cahill said he always found Mr Savage “to be a bright, charming & caring man..with a huge sense of fun”.

Managing director of RTÉ News, Jon Williams, tweeted that Mr Savage had helped shape the station’s coverage as reporter, producer, editor, presenter and chairman and that “his legacy lives on”.

A graduate of Queen’s University Belfast, Mr Savage became director of social welfare in the Archdiocese of Armagh and was appointed by Cardinal William Conway to the Independent Broadcasting Authority.

During the Troubles, he was the priest sent by Cardinal Conway to welcome the British troops into Northern Ireland.