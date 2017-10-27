Home»Today's Stories

Toddler sues after falling from hotel balcony

Friday, October 27, 2017

A Limerick toddler who “miraculously” survived a fall from a sixth-floor hotel balcony is suing the hotel for damages.

Neil Shanahan, 3, from Farranshone, in the city, fell from the top floor — some 20m or 65ft — of the Strand Hotel, on O’Callaghan Strand, in July 2016.

The High Court civil proceedings have been issued against Limerick Strand Hotel Ltd and Strand Leisure Investments Ltd, both represented by Holmes O’Malley Sexton solicitors, in Limerick.

The boy, listed on court documents as the plaintiff, is being represented by Dermot G. O’Donovan law firm. Neither law firm commented on the case.

The proceedings were issued this August, with an entry of appearance made this month by the defendants, though no date yet has been set for a full hearing.

Gardaí at Henry St station, in Limerick, investigated the circumstances which led to the boy being able to access the rooftop balcony and interviewed hotel staff. CCTV footage was obtained.

Aged two-and-a-half at the time, Neil was in a critical condition and spent time in intensive care and in a full body cast.

He damaged two ribs and two vertebrae, and a bone in his pelvis. He also suffered lacerations in his liver, kidney, and spleen, as well as a fractured skull.

Neil, his mother, father Michael, and brothers Billy and Martin, then aged 1 and 5, respectively, had been attending a coffee morning in the Strand Hotel on Saturday, July 2, 2016, when he got into a lift that took him to the sixth floor.

Neil ran ahead of his parents in the lobby and when the lift doors closed, his mother got into the other elevator.

“I knew he had gotten into one lift, so I got into the other lift, and went down. He was going up at the same time,” she said.

A witness described seeing him dangling off large letters that spell out the hotel’s name.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

courtHigh Court

More in this Section

Tracker banks ‘playing Paschal Donohoe for a fool’

Public health emergency declared after rise of superbug

Eighth Amendment committee: Laws make parents feel like ‘outcasts’

Worker stole €4,000 in credit card fraud


Breaking Stories

Man dies following crash between motorbike and car in Sligo

Former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan joins nonprofit policing advocacy group

Shock and sadness as community discover 'devastating attack' on Galway church

Man to appear in court in connection with seizure of guns and ammunition

Lifestyle

Chef Marek Sulg’s magic touch

'Jazz doesn’t exist': New Orleans trumpeter Nicholas Payton happy to mix it up

Kathy Griffin - Catch her while you can

Schools set to study up on mental health

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 25
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »