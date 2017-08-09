Tivoli docks redevelopment plan includes 4,000 houses

A blueprint for the development of Tivoli docklands proposes building 4,000 housing units, shopping centres, offices, and a railway station.

The proposal has been drawn up by the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland in conjunction with the Port of Cork and is expected to be made public later this month.

Port of Cork is preparing to vacate the Tivoli docks and the city quays in the next few years. Chairman Brendan Keating said the company will concentrate its efforts at the multi-million euro extension of the deep water quay in Ringaskiddy and at the former IFI plant at Marino Point, near Cobh, which it recently purchased in a joint venture with private company Lanber Holdings.

Mr Keating said he is confident that the docklands redevelopment will form part of the Government’s National Planning Framework, which is expected to be published in the late autumn and that both the city quays and Tivoli docks will form part of it.

The Port of Cork expects to have a contractor on site in Ringaskiddy by January and hopes the container handling upgrade there will become operational in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr Keating said the company is in discussion with a number of its tenants in Tivoli about relocation.

He said there would have to be some degree of “incentivisation” to relocate Seveso businesses from Tivoli.

To redevelop the site, some infrastructural improvements will be needed before housing and office blocks can be built there.

“We will need access from the eastern side and access from the western side will have to be dramatically improved,” Mr Keating said.

As the railway runs through the northern side of Tivoli docks, the creation of a station will not cost a huge amount of money and it will be ideal to ferry commuters who live there to work elsewhere. It will provide an easy link for people living in the city employed in new offices on the site.

Mr Keating said it was unlikely any major redevelopment of the Tivoli docks would occur until at least 2025 and it could take six to seven years to complete.

The latest news comes on top of major advance by the Port of Cork in recent weeks, which include the purchase of the former Irish Fertiliser Industries site at Marino Point and a €400m joint venture with a US company to supply gas to Ireland.

Senior executives from Texas-based liquefied natural gas company NextDecade visited Cork last week to discuss plans to place a gas converting ship at a new terminal in Whitegate and connect it to the main Bord Gais pipeline.