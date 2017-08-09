Home»Today's Stories

Tivoli docks redevelopment plan includes 4,000 houses

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

A blueprint for the development of Tivoli docklands proposes building 4,000 housing units, shopping centres, offices, and a railway station.

The proposal has been drawn up by the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland in conjunction with the Port of Cork and is expected to be made public later this month.

Port of Cork is preparing to vacate the Tivoli docks and the city quays in the next few years. Chairman Brendan Keating said the company will concentrate its efforts at the multi-million euro extension of the deep water quay in Ringaskiddy and at the former IFI plant at Marino Point, near Cobh, which it recently purchased in a joint venture with private company Lanber Holdings.

Mr Keating said he is confident that the docklands redevelopment will form part of the Government’s National Planning Framework, which is expected to be published in the late autumn and that both the city quays and Tivoli docks will form part of it.

The Port of Cork expects to have a contractor on site in Ringaskiddy by January and hopes the container handling upgrade there will become operational in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr Keating said the company is in discussion with a number of its tenants in Tivoli about relocation.

He said there would have to be some degree of “incentivisation” to relocate Seveso businesses from Tivoli.

To redevelop the site, some infrastructural improvements will be needed before housing and office blocks can be built there.

“We will need access from the eastern side and access from the western side will have to be dramatically improved,” Mr Keating said.

As the railway runs through the northern side of Tivoli docks, the creation of a station will not cost a huge amount of money and it will be ideal to ferry commuters who live there to work elsewhere. It will provide an easy link for people living in the city employed in new offices on the site.

Mr Keating said it was unlikely any major redevelopment of the Tivoli docks would occur until at least 2025 and it could take six to seven years to complete.

The latest news comes on top of major advance by the Port of Cork in recent weeks, which include the purchase of the former Irish Fertiliser Industries site at Marino Point and a €400m joint venture with a US company to supply gas to Ireland.

Senior executives from Texas-based liquefied natural gas company NextDecade visited Cork last week to discuss plans to place a gas converting ship at a new terminal in Whitegate and connect it to the main Bord Gais pipeline.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Tivoli, housing, docklands

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Garda issue warning after €20k deposits paid to rent scammer

Private developers must ’stop holding our cities hostage’: Sinn Fein

Landlord-tenant disputes reported to rental property watchdog up sharply

First-time buyers need €50k deposit

More in this Section

Job losses warning as Irish internet speeds among slowest in Europe

No one jailed in 10 years over health and safety deaths

Finian McGrath: ‘I cried many nights’ over Grace scandal

Seabrook boss concerned at psychological impact of hard border


Breaking Stories

Goodbodys suggest Ireland has exited recession; Groups warn many left behind

No winner of €6m lotto jackpot but one lucky punter won €250k

Jim Carrey’s lawyers make successful bid for medical records relating to late girlfriend, Cathriona White

Jury sent home for night as closing arguments delivered in Jason Corbett murder trial

Lifestyle

Shamanism: We tried a session with Irish practioners of the ancient practice

Irish bands stand out and everything else we learned at Indiependence

Samantha Womack is reborn as Morticia in The Addams Family Musical

Making Cents: New An Post offer very tempting for account switchers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 05, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 47
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 