Three places to fill on Cork County Council

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

The largest number of co-options in recent history will take place on Cork County Council this month, two of which were the result of deaths and one from an unexpected resignation.

Following the shock death of Cobh-based councillor Claire Cullinane just before Christmas, a co-option to fill her vacant seat is expected to be ratified before the end of this month.

Although she was a member of the Independent grouping on the council, the spokesman for that grouping, councillor Declan Hurley, said he is not aware yet as to who will replace her.

Mr Hurley said that, on election, Ms Cullinane would have given the names of three potential replacements, in order of preference, to take over her seat and these were given to the council’s corporate affairs department which he will consult with in the coming days.

The death of another councillor last March, Mallow-based Fianna Fáil councillor Dan Joe Fitzgerald, led to the co-option of his son, Daniel.

However, within a few weeks of taking over the seat, Daniel announced that because of work commitments he was unable to continue in the role.

The Fianna Fáil leader on the council, Frank O’Flynn, said he expects there to be a selection convention to fill the seat because a number of people had expressed interest in taking over the vacancy.

“I expect it to be filled before the end of January,” said Mr O’Flynn.

The unexpected resignation just prior to Christmas was announced by one of the youngest councillors, Noel O’Donovan.

The West Cork-based Fine Gael councillor announced on Facebook that he will be quitting the local authority after six years to join the gardaí.

FG leader on the council, Kevin Murphy, said that after Mr O’Donovan hands in his resignation to corporate affairs, the party will set a date for a selection convention.

“I hope a successful candidate will be chosen before the end of the month,” said Mr Murphy.

