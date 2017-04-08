Thousands seek pay restoration

Home»Today's Stories

Saturday, April 08, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

Thousands of employees in the community and voluntary sector are struggling to secure the pay restoration given to public servants even though they were subject to the same cuts to terms and conditions as those workers.

There are two groups of workers in the sector. Section 38 agencies are those which are funded to provide a defined level of service on behalf of the HSE. Their staff are included in public service employment numbers.

Section 39 agencies receive grant aid from the HSE to provide services. Their employees are not included in public service numbers.

According to the Impact trade union, which represents both sets of workers, employees in Section 39 agencies are being told by their employers that the money is not there to pay for restoration of wages.

Some are saying they will give one-off payments but will not commit to increases which would give them the liability of pay increases going forward.

Therefore, these workers did not receive the increases, worth €38.33 a fortnight before tax to all public servants who earn €65,000 a year or less, which were given to those State employees as of April 1.

Nor will they, at this stage necessarily get any benefits accruing from the upcoming public service pay talks.

Impact organiser Keivan Jackson said the result is that many of the Section 39 employees are now seeking to leave their employments in order to get better-paying jobs in the HSE.

