This Cork family have a hearse at their spooktacular Halloween house

They’ve a hearse outside — meet the Irish family who are set to give the Addams family a run for their money this Halloween.

The Lynch family from Cork are an ordinary, regular family for most of the year, going to work and doing school runs.

But they turn creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and go altogether ooky every Halloween.

After hitting the headlines last year for their Halloween house decorations, they have ramped it up in spooktacular fashion this year to raise funds for Enable Ireland, which is planning to develop a children’s services centre in Cork to replace its existing facility in Ballintemple.

Kevin and Alison Lynch have parked a hearse, complete with a skeleton, coffin, cobwebs, spiders, and strobe lighting, outside their home in Ballincollig’s Caisleán estate, and have created a graveyard with headstones on the green across the road, in a bid to entice even more visitors over the coming days.

The parents of Caoimhe and twins Oliver and Reuben said it is suitable for all ages.

Oliver avails of Enable Ireland’s services and the couple have encouraged visitors to make a donation to help the charity build its new facility in Curraheen — set to be one of the most advanced of its kind in Europe.

Kevin said they began amassing their Halloween decoration collection after throwing a Halloween party when they moved in to the house more than a decade ago.

“I suppose it’s just kind of grown over the years,” he said. “It’s all kinds of things that make you go boo, or things that can go bump in the night.

“But this is the biggest yet. The kids in the estate love it, and our neighbours have been very patient and supportive.”

Alison and Kevin Lynch with a decorated hearse outside their house.

Last year, the house was adorned with giant inflatable cats, a spooky castle entrance garland around the front door, zombie and witch digital projections on the windows, as well as ghosts, skeletons, zombies, cobwebs, and spiders. They used a smoke machine and spooky music to add to the eerie feeling.

They raised just over €1,400 for Enable Ireland but hope to raise even more over this weekend as part of a massive fundraising drive for the new Enable Ireland facility.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney turned the sod on the ambitious project on a seven-acre site at Curraheen last year. Last month, he said the Government will contribute €2m to the development of the facility, which will include a hydrotherapy pool, playground, and therapy and sensory rooms.

Enable Ireland, which has been working in Cork since 1954, provides core therapy and support services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, psychology, and social work to some 600 families.

The facility will allow it provide additional specialist services including assistive technology, spasticity and tone management, seating, an upper limb assessment clinic, a Cork/Kerry orthopaedic clinic, hip and spinal surveillance, casting, and gait analysis.

You can visit Lynch’s Halloween house every evening, before 10.30pm, until Tuesday.