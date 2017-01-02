Home»Today's Stories

Taoiseach: Government to survive water charge battle

Monday, January 02, 2017
By Daniel McConnell
Political Editor

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has insisted the pending political battle over water charges will not collapse his weak minority Government.

Mr Kenny said the future of water charges will be in the hands of the Dail and the cross-party committee.

“Do I think that will bring the Government down? No, I don’t,” Mr Kenny said.

He added that, in his opinion, Irish Water has been a success.

“You can see the evidence of improvements in the water system,” said Mr Kenny.

“What I do believe is that Irish Water as a single entity is getting on with its work.

“In 2017, we cannot continue to have raw sewage being pumped into rivers and the sea at 42 places. So it is an issue for the Oireachtas, on behalf of the people, and I look forward to hearing the committee’s report at the end of March.”

He said the Expert Commission found in its recent report that those who have paid should not be treated any less fairly than those who have not. It is now a matter that the Dáil committee has to reflect on.

Mr Kenny restated his commitment to a national water utility, but would not be drawn on what would happen with the issue of charges, saying it would be in appropriate to pre-judge the conclusions of the joint committee.

Enda Kenny

Mr Kenny, at the briefing for political correspondents, said he did not think the numbers of people being made homeless would reach the levels predicted by Father Peter McVerry.

“I don’t expect that number of people to be removed from their houses,” said Mr Kenny. “I wouldn’t want to see that.

“There’s already been a 15% fall in people coming out of difficulties with mortgage arrears this year and we intend to continue to work on that.

“Fr McVerry speaks from his heart at all times. The Fr McVerry Trust have been very supportive of the efforts made by Government here to provide emergency accommodation and emergency housing. They’re very supportive and encouraging to Minister Coveney.”

