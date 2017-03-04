Suspected gang leader has assets frozen

Two houses alleged to have been acquired from the proceeds of crime by one of the suspected leaders of a Limerick crime gang and one of his associates have been made the subject of High Court freezing orders.

The orders came from Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) proceedings against Edward McCarthy, who is among the suspected leaders of the McCarthy-Ryan gang, previously known as the McCarthy-Dundon gang. A feud between the McCarthy-Ryans the Keane-Collopy gang has resulted in 17 murders since 2000.

The orders are also against his associate Anthony Mullane, father of Mr McCarthy’s partner, Linda Mullane. The orders mean a house at Cliona Park, Moyross, where Mr McCarthy and Ms Mullane live, and one at Creagh Avenue, Kileely, owned by her father Mr Mullane, cannot be sold, dealt in or diminished in value pending further proceedings.

Both men denied the houses were acquired from the proceeds of crime.

Gardaí believe Mr McCarthy is the beneficial owner of Creagh Avenue and Mr Mullane is merely a front to disguise true ownership.

Mr McCarthy, who denies involvement in serious criminality, claimed that while he agreed to pay the previous occupants of Cliona Park some €10,000 for the house, he only paid between €3,000 and €4,000. It remains registered in the names of the previous occupants.

He said he is a horse owner and dealer earning €350-€450 a week, though he has no records to show this.

He owns a 2011 Ford S-Max bought for €19,400 with cash from his business and from a trade-in of a 2009 Audi. He also owns a VW Golf, a Rolex, three stallions and eight mares.

The court heard records show he and his family went on trips to England and once to Spain between December 2013 and April 2015. This was at a time when he got free legal aid to fight the proceeds of crime case, CAB says.

He said the money he gave the last Cliona Park occupants came from compensation of €6,750 he got in 2002. He has submitted a formal application to get squatter’s rights on the house .

He said he had given Mr Mullane €10,000 towards Creagh Avenue in 2012 as it was intended to be the home of his partner during trouble in their relationship. However, they continued to live together in Cliona Park.

That €10,000 came from €22,000 in winnings which a third party had got from a €60 bet, the court heard.

Mr Mullane, who denies involvement in criminality, said most of the €68,000 paid for Creagh Avenue in 2012 came from savings made when he was in a business with his brother. He thought his brother had been filing correct tax returns as he was semi-literate.

He said he bought it for his daughter as she intended to leave Mr McCarthy.

The judge put the case back to next week.