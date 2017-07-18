Home»Today's Stories

Stunning 77m tapestry displaying Game of Thrones scenes in the North

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Deborah McAleese

Scenes from the hit fantasy drama Game Of Thrones have been immortalised in a spectacular 77m tapestry.

A giant, medieval-style tapestry celebrates Northern Ireland's connection to 'Game of Thrones' as the new season of the hit TV show starts

Snaking along several walls in Belfast’s Ulster Museum, the embroidered Northern Ireland linen depicts key scenes from seasons one to six of one of the most popular TV dramas ever made.

The tapestry was woven and hand-embroidered from material provided by Thomas Ferguson Irish Linen in Banbridge, as part of a new tourism campaign.

As season seven returned to the nation’s screens last night, a team of 30 embroiderers are hard at work extending the magnificent creation.

With each passing episode, a new section of the Bayeux-style tapestry will be unveiled, showing key scenes from that week’s show.

The linen, which depicts unforgettable scenes from the show such as the Red Wedding, wildfire at King’s Landing, and white walkers prowling north of the Wall, will be on display to the public in the Ulster Museum from July 22.

An exciting feature of the tapestry, which has taken around three months to make, is that it will feature hidden cameos by a number of famous faces who have appeared in the show.

Tourism Ireland said its latest campaign, created in partnership with HBO and supported by Tourism NI, offers fans the chance to relive their favourite scenes from the show all year long.

The tapestry will be shared by Tourism Ireland on social media and fans of the show can download the app to find out more about the scenes.

Game Of Thrones has been filmed in the North since 2010. Scenes for the show’s mythical lands of the Seven Kingdoms are set among the North’s dramatic coastlines, historic castles and glens.

The long list of showcased areas includes the Causeway Coast, Cushendun Caves, Murlough Bay, Ballycastle, Castle Ward, the ruined monastery of Inch Abbey, and the surfing beach of Downhill Strand.

Since 2014, Tourism Ireland has been using Game Of Thrones to help promote the North to visitors, aiming to capitalise on the show’s huge worldwide appeal.

“TV and film are recognised as strong influencers on travellers everywhere and the stellar popularity of Game Of Thrones is a fantastic opportunity for us to promote Northern Ireland to a huge audience of potential visitors,” said Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland CEO.

“Our specially created Game Of Thrones tapestry is another truly innovative way to showcase the destination, creating a lasting legacy and a new visitor
attraction to enhance the Game Of Thrones experience here for fans when they visit.”

Fans can view the tapestry at Ireland.com/tapestry

