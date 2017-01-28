Strike looms at Bus Éireann over ‘draconian’ pay cuts

Bus Éireann workers have accused the company of engaging in “open warfare” after it announced a series of “draconian” pay cuts which threaten to push the semi-state company into strike action within weeks.

The Bus Éireann Trade Union Group heavily criticised management for the move last night, as Transport Minister Shane Ross faced fresh anger over his ongoing refusal to enter talks to resolve the dispute.

In a letter to workers, Bus Éireann acting CEO Ray Hernan said that in order to survive, the company, which is facing debts of €9m, will be imposing a series of pay and allowance cuts within weeks.

From February 20, Mr Hernan said workers will see their pay cut by 10%, Sunday premium pay slashed by 80%, shift premium payments scrapped, and further cuts to sick pay and overtime.

In addition, he said new policies such as part-time drivers will be considered by the firm, adding unions need to “act responsibly”.

The move has been seen as an attempt by the firm to force home the reality of the debt facing the bus company.

However, Bus Éireann Trade Union Group last night said the threatened pay cuts amount to “open warfare” , and that it was prepared for a battle.

“The notion that a state-owned company would be instructed to engage in open warfare with its own staff is nothing short of appalling,” it said.

Mr Ross continued to reject calls to become involved in the dispute yesterday, saying: “I’ve made it absolutely clear it is not my business” and that “the answer is I will not get involved in something like that”.

However, Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson Robert Troy and Sinn Féin counterpart Imelda Munster accused Mr Ross of hiding from the issue.

Mr Troy said his party will bring a motion to the Dáil on Tuesday seeking ways to resolve the dispute.