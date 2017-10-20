Storm Brian’s winds to be weaker ‘in general’ than Ophelia

Met Éireann is predicting that “in general”, the winds which Storm Brian brings to the country this weekend will not be as severe as Ophelia.

Nonetheless there are Status Orange wind alerts — the second highest status — for Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford tomorrow.

Gusts of up to 130km/h are again predicted at times in coastal parts of Munster, Connacht, and also Wexford, with Met Éireann saying there is a risk of coastal flooding as Storm Brian tracks eastwards across central and southern parts of the country.

The orange status applies to Galway and Mayo from 6am until 6pm tomorrow while in the other four counties, it begins at midnight and lasts until noon. The whole country is under a yellow wind warning from 10pm today until the same time tomorrow.

In an overall weather advisory, Met Éireann said: ”A rapidly deepening depression in the mid-Atlantic (Storm Brian) is expected to fill as it tracks over parts of Ireland overnight Friday and early on Saturday. In general, the winds in most parts of the country will not be as severe as on Monday. Various parts of the country will experience strong winds at different times during this period, with northern counties probably not encountering peak winds until Saturday afternoon.”

Flooding on Centre Park Road, Cork, yesterday as the country prepared for wet weather and stormy conditions with the arrival of Brian. Picture: Larry Cummins

Cork City Council said heavy rainfall is expected throughout today in the city and it asked motorists to exercise caution: “There is a minor risk of flooding at Morrisons Island, South Terrace and Wandesford Quay from 5.30pm to 7.30pm due to high tides.

“The situation will continue to be monitored and another update will issue in the morning after 11am. It is expected that the main impact of any tidal flooding will only be on traffic.”

For tomorrow it said: “People should travel with care because many trees and buildings remain damaged and unstable following Hurricane Ophelia. Heavy rain may result in localised surface flooding. No tidal flooding expected on Saturday.”