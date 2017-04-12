SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Special needs assistants fear they could cause harm to pupils in their care by being forced to undertake medical procedures more suited to nurses.

The concerns are to be aired at an education union conference next week, where a number of motions seek the issue to be addressed.

Impact’s Munster SNA branch says members are now expected to undertake invasive medical procedures previously carried out by medical professionals.

“Fully qualified nurses who are aware of the risks are opting out of these procedures. SNAs are told that this is a care need, ‘therefore your responsibility’,” the branch says in a motion.

“We are not medics. We could cause harm but the real serious issue here is that the school insurance will not indemnify you or the school for participating,” it reads.

The Munster SNA branch says qualified nursing care was provided for medical needs of pupils in the past, but SNAs are now presumed to fulfil the role of a nurse.

It is also seeking a review of the entry-level qualifications for the job, saying that current requirements of three Junior Certificate passes do not reflect the standard of education that has been acquired by SNAs.

A range of worker groups in the education sector will be represented at the three-day Impact education division conference in Cork

Other motions include demands for the restoration of funding for the school completion programme; representation for non-teaching staff on school boards; and assurances sought by institute of technology staff that extended library services are facilitated with additional recruitment rather than “staffless libraries”.

The conference will be addressed by Education Minister Richard Bruton next Wednesday, after he attends the Teachers’ Union of Ireland annual congress.