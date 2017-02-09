Home»Today's Stories

Small number of genes causing disorders

Thursday, February 09, 2017
By Claire O'Sullivan
Irish Examiner Reporter

Geneticists from Trinity College Dublin have used evolution to work out why a small number of genes can contribute to autism spectrum disorders, schizophrenia, ADHD, intellectual disability, epilepsy and developmental delay.

They made this discovery by observing the genes over time and not as they are today.

There are more than 20,000 genes in the human genome that contain the all-important codes used to produce specific proteins in the body.

The geneticists focused on parts of the genome that are duplicated or deleted in some individuals. They also examined what genes near these places were doing.

Humans all have these duplicates and deletions that vary in size and seem random, but the Trinity team noticed a pattern when they were near a gene associated with a disease condition.

The copies and deletions tended to be longer near these genes but there were less of them, a circumstance that professor in genetics at Trinity, Aoife McLysaght, describes as the “Goldilocks” factor.

Prof McLysaght said: “Our idea was that there must be some genes within these regions with ‘Goldilocks’ properties: too much or too little duplication, and things don’t work properly. The number of copies must be just right.”

The group looked back over our evolutionary history, searching for genes that did not seem to tolerate too much or too little variation. It found that there was far less variation around genes associated with neuro-developmental disorders compared to genes that had no association with disorders.

In their study, the discovered “the genes that matter”.

“These disease-causing regions, within the human genome, contain a vast number of genes and it has been very difficult to identify the specific genes that cause diseases. Our work demonstrates that our evolutionary history is useful for understanding human disease,” it said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ireland, genetics, trinity

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man found near his upturned car on a rural road claimed he found it that way

Creches in Cork may close due to lack of funding

CCTV reviewed after botched murder attempt in Amsterdam

Facial recognition software used to target girls


Breaking Stories

Revenue warns of email scam asking for personal information

Gerry Adams: Taoiseach needs to protect Good Friday Agreement amid Brexit debate

Simon Harris: HSE management will be removed from roles if waiting list times do not improve

No winner of Lotto jackpot, but two tickets win €209k and €250k

Lifestyle

GAMETECH: Resident Evil sends real chills

History of Jews in Irish literature goes beyond Leopold Bloom

Safe Internet Day is this week, so here's some tips on keeping your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 6
    • 9
    • 31
    • 41
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 