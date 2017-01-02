Home»Today's Stories

Severe restrictions on hospital visitors to control infections

Monday, January 02, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Irish Examiner Reporter

Attempts to halt the spread of highly contagious seasonal infections at two Cork hospitals have led to the introduction of severe visitor restrictions.

While the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) is battling to contain influenza infection, Cork University Hospital (CUH) has taken 15 beds out of circulation in an effort to stop the spread of suspected norovirus, or winter vomiting bug, which is affecting a “significant” number of patients.

The upshot is only the critically ill and children are allowed visitors at either hospital. A maximum of two visitors is permitted at any one time, and only parents or guardians are allowed visit sick children.

In a statement, MUH said it introduced the restrictions on New Year’s Eve “due to a high incidence of admissions through the emergency department of people suffering from influenza”.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show influenza activity in Ireland continued to increase in December, with A (H3) the dominant virus in circulation.

As of the week ending December 18, one person with influenza died and eight people with the condition were admitted to critical care units. The HPSC said confirmed influenza hospitalisations and influenza outbreaks in community hospitals/residential care facilities have continued to increase.

The sentinel GP influenza-like illness (ILI) consultation rate was 46.7 per 100,000 population in the week ending December 18, compared to the rate of 25.8 per 100,000 during the previous week.

Under the sentinel GP surveillance project, 60 general practices (located in all HSE-areas) report electronically, on a weekly basis, the number of patients who consulted with ILI.

The proportion of influenza–related calls to GP out-of-hours services also increased during the week ending December 18. The majority of hospitalised cases have been in those aged 65 years and older.

Management at MUH had appealed to the public not to visit the hospital if they have experienced flu-like symptoms in the previous four days. CUH also introduced its restrictions on New Year’s Eve.

The HSE has called on patients to consider visiting their nearest injury unit when in need of medical assistance for minor injuries.

In 2016, an estimated 26,000 patients were successfully treated across three units at Mercy Urgent Care Centre, Bantry and Mallow Hospitals.

