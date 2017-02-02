Home»Today's Stories

Secondary teachers vote on industrial disputes

Thursday, February 02, 2017
Niall Murray, Education Correspondent

A tight result is expected later today in the ballot of secondary teachers over whether to continue or end a number of industrial disputes.

The row between the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and Department of Education forced the closure of more than 400 schools last term.

That followed two separate ballots on separate pay issues, in which around 80% of those who took part voted for industrial action.

But the latest ballot combined those two issues, around equal pay for more recently qualified teachers and the withholding of pay from ASTI members over their refusal to continue working extra hours associated with a former public pay deal.

Over the last two weeks, around 18,000 members voted on whether to accept a provisional agreement reached in conciliation talks during November.

It dealt with those two issues, but also with junior cycle reforms which ASTI opposes and has refused to co-operate with for a number of years.

The ASTI’s 180-member central executive council voted in early December to recommend rejection of the proposed settlement.

The continuation of the dispute could see students whose English teachers are ASTI members unable to do an assessment that will be worth 10% of their Junior Certificate.

However, plans are in place to allow them do the necessary work in March and April, if the deal has been accepted when the results are announced this evening.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ireland, irish, irish news, education, teachers, secondary teachers ireland, secondary school, school, asti, industrial action, public sector

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

New UCC president Patrick O’Shea sees Brexit dividend

New UCC President Patrick O’Shea - ‘It’s not rocket science to fund universities’

Planned roles will help principals ‘lighten their workloads’

Incoming UCC president open to Israel conference

More in this Section

Low-fare Ireland-US flights to be announced within weeks

‘Relief’ as wind farm refused planning permission again

Father, sons, and youth up on murder charges

Dramatic surge in fines for illegal parking in Cork in 2016


Breaking Stories

Childcare and lack of social housing 'keeping lone-parent families in poverty'

Three reported to prosecutors over allegations of witness coaching at Stormont inquiry into Nama deal

No winner of €7.25m Lotto jackpot

Man charged after fire leads gardaí to cannabis growhouse

Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 