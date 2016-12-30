Home»Today's Stories

Second Nama-building occupation ends

Friday, December 30, 2016
By Claire O'Sullivan
Irish Examiner Reporter

The occupation of a second Nama-owned building in Dublin by homelessness activists lasted less than 12 hours after gardaí were called to the apartment block.

The activists, calling themselves Premier Love Project, had taken over a building in Finglas and urged others to take similar action.

In a Facebook video, they had invited homeless people who had been on council housing lists for 10 years or more to take up residence at the 60-unit apartment block.


READ NEXT Department underbudgeted for back-to-school costs

But gardaí were called to the building at the former Premier Dairies site by security officers. The entrance of the building had been damaged and was being repaired yesterday evening.

In a video announcing the occupation, one of the alleged organisers, Colin McGettrick, outlined short-lived plans for the building.

“We are offering housing to people who are living in desperate situations, people that this Government has failed to look after, people living in tents and vans and so on,” he said.

Early yesterday, he appealed for support saying they needed 20 to 30 volunteers “to work the doors of this place”.

They had yet to kit out the building, he said, and so homeless people were not yet occupying the space.

Mr McGettrick spent a week helping out at Apollo House but said the Premier Love Project was a separate entity. He is on the housing list for 17 years and has not been housed.

He accused the Government of allowing people to “die on the streets” while they “bailed out bankers”.

Earlier this week, Home Sweet Home, the group behind the Apollo House occupation, vowed to continue its campaign against homelessness — and to take it nationwide. The High Court had, last week, ordered the residents to vacate the premises by January 11 after an action brought by receivers.

The campaign group and Irish Housing Network are not ruling out seeking an extension to the court-mandated deadline. Apollo House has been occupied since December 15 and up to 40 homeless people were staying in the building this week.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Nama, occupy, Apollo House, Premier Love Project, Home Sweet Home, gardai

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

1986 bid for Nobel prize for Geldof

Man in his 60s arrested over 1991 disappearance

Council tenants owe €65m in unpaid rent

Pregnant woman among those injured in N20 crash


Breaking Stories

Pregnant woman airlifted to hospital after Cork crash

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 