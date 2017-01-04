Home»Today's Stories

Sebastian Barry wins Costa novel award for second time

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Laura Harding

Irish novelist and playwright Sebastian Barry has won the Costa Novel Award for the second time for his book, Days Without End.

Barry’s work, set in the wars of 1850s America, has been hailed by judges as a “miracle of a book”.

His fourth book, The Secret Scripture, won the Costa Book of the Year in 2008.

Non-fiction writer Francis Spufford has won the First Novel Award for his debut work of fiction, Golden Hill. Spufford’s historical novel, set in New York in the winter of 1746, was called “captivating and dazzlingly original”.

READ NEXT Eamon Ryan backs removal of Killarney National Park’s Unesco status

Debut non-fiction writer Keggie Carew has won the Costa Biography Award for Dadland, her attempt to learn about her father’s past as he slips into dementia; while Alice Oswald has been named winner of the Costa Poetry Award for Falling Awake, a collection of poems written to be read aloud.

Brian Conaghan has taken the Costa Children’s Book Award for The Bombs That Brought Us Together.

The five winning authors, chosen from 596 entries, each receive £5,000 (about €5,870) and will now compete for the 2016 Costa Book of the Year.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony hosted by broadcaster Penny Smith in London on January 31. The winning book will be chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Professor Kate Williams and comprising authors and category judges Nicci Gerrard, Charlotte Heathcote, Matthew Dennison, Kate Kellaway and Cressida Cowell, joined by Graham Norton, Sian Williams, and Robert Bathurst.

Dominic Paul, Costa managing director, said: “We’re very proud and excited to be announcing this year’s Costa Award Winners, a collection of terrific books.

Five wonderful reads and something here for all readers’ tastes — just what the Costa Book Awards are all about.”

The winner of the Costa Short Story Award — voted for by the general public — will also be announced at the awards ceremony. The 2015 Costa Book of the Year was The Lie Tree by Francis Hardinge.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Our voices will be heard’, patient group declares

Insurers urged to reassess young drivers’ policies

Ireland near top of EU table for shootings

Fine Gael will not change leader in 2017: Paschal Donohoe


Breaking Stories

Belfast City Council urges full public inquiry into RHI scheme

Man appears in court in connection with theft and fraud offences

Woman stabbed in neck in Dublin mugging attempt

No ambulances available as they wait to offload patients at Limerick A&E

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 