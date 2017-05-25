Home»Today's Stories

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary backs ‘more risky’ Leo Varadkar

Thursday, May 25, 2017
Eamon Quinn

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said he’s strongly backing Leo Varadkar and not fellow Corkman Simon Coveney to become the new Fine Gael leader because he believes that the country needs a fresh change.

Saying he was expressing a personal preference and not talking on behalf of “non-political” Ryanair, Mr O’Leary said Mr Coveney represented something “of the old guard Blueshirts”.

“My personal opinion as someone who was born in Cork and went to Clongowes, I would strongly favour Leo Varadkar for leader of Fine Gael,” he told reporters.

“Simon Coveney is an excellent candidate given that he was born in Cork and went to Clongowes” but Mr Varadkar had nonetheless achieved more in his political career, he claimed.

“Leo Varadkar has accomplished more in his ministerial portfolios. He was in transport, health and currently social welfare which is a little bit more challenging than Simon’s portfolios, which were marine, defence God help us, and agriculture.”

The Ryanair boss said the way Mr Varadkar had organised his campaign from the start was “very impressive” because both contenders had 12 months’ notice of the leadership campaign. Mr Varadkar’s bid for the Fine Gael leadership appears to have it “sown up almost straight out of the blocks and seems to have left Simon standing somewhat”.

“I think that, you know, the country needs change and I think Leo Varadkar represents probably [a] slightly more risky candidate but more of a change from what has come before.

“Simon is probably a little bit more of the same, of the old guard Blueshirts.”

Predicting an election in the next two months, Mr O’Leary said Mr Varadkar “will do better against Micheál Martin than maybe Simon would”. A Cork-only fight for taoiseach featuring “Simon and Micheál” would be something of a local contest.

“At least with Leo you are getting a kind of Dublin v Cork. And as you have seen in football in recent years Dublin tends to do better than Cork, much to my shame and horror.

“So, I would strongly endorse Leo Varadkar,” he said, adding that in Ryanair’s dealings with Mr Varadkar as transport minister he had fought hard to scrap the travel tax three years ago despite facing opposition from civil servants.

“Ryanair is non-political and doesn’t express political opinion.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ryanair, michael oleary, leo varadkar, fine gael, taoiseach

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney go head to head in first hustings

Stroll in the park for Leo Varadkar, but kissing babies is off the agenda

Leo Varadkar calls Sinn Féin 'the greatest threat to our democracy'

Simon Coveney takes issue with Leo Varadkar's United Ireland tagline

More in this Section

Nóirín O'Sullivan ‘inherited a poisoned chalice’ with An Garda Síochana

Brothers contradict HSE evidence on Grace case

Seán FitzPatrick Trial: Failure to tackle white-collar crime is ‘demoralising’

Quick-thinking gardaí save life of little girl in Limerick city centre


Breaking Stories

Teens 'put lives at risk' undocking search and rescue boat

Boy in critical condition after bonfire site incident

The Lotto results are in...

Mick Wallace claims Kathleen O'Toole 'was part of the problem' in the Gardaí

Lifestyle

What I’ve learned from watching detective shows

A self-confessed shopaholic tries to give up buying clothes for a month

Lorraine Kelly never felt better as she heads for 60

LauraLynn provide numerous services to families and support that is 'absolutely fantastic'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 