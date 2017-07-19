Home»Today's Stories

RTÉ records losses of €19.7m after busy 2016

Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Joyce Fegan

RTÉ has recorded a deficit of nearly €20m for 2016.

The broadcaster released its annual report yesterday showing a net deficit of €19.7m after tax.

RTÉ cited a “range of large-scale special events” as contributing to the results, including general election coverage, Euro 2016, and 1916 centenary commemorations.

Other contributory factors included the knock-on effect of the €5m reduction in public funding in the 2014 budget and static income from the licence fee.

Furthermore, RTÉ’s “commercial revenue struggled” in the second half of 2016 as the “adverse impact of Brexit worsened”.

Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ, said “2016 was a financially challenging year” for the broadcaster.

“Hosting and covering the most important anniversary in the history of the State coincided with a general election, a Northern Ireland assembly election, the UK EU referendum, a US presidential election, the Euros, Olympics, and Paralympics,” said Ms Forbes.

“The cost of the centenary events and coverage was an onerous one for RTÉ to absorb, while commercial revenue struggled for growth and public funding remained static.

“The failure to reform and modernise the current TV licence system is costing jobs.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS RTÉ, losses

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

€300m department underspend to pay for water charge refunds

Jockey Ana O’Brien hospitalised after Killarney fall

Minister must devise administrative solution to Grace costs

Prince Harry to honour Cork war hero who was evacuated from Dunkirk and survived atomic bomb drop


Breaking Stories

Met Éireann issues two Thunder Warnings

Anti-pylon group begins court challenge against approval for North-South interconnector

Number of people caught drink driving up 18%

Teenager dies swimming in Shannon river

Lifestyle

How to make office wear work for you this summer

‘I’m proud of being an Irish actor’ says Cillian Murphy

It pays to check your wage slip for your entitlements

After 200 years, why do we still love Jane Austen?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 