Home»Today's Stories

Rotunda Master before Eighth committee

Wednesday, October 11, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Irish doctors should be allowed to perform abortions in cases of “fatal or complex foetal abnormalities” without the threat of being sent to jail, says the head of one of Ireland’s biggest maternity hsopitals.

Fergal Malone

Master of the Rotunda Hospital, Fergal Malone, will give his opinion to the Dáil’s Eighth Amendment committee today during a meeting which will also hear from his Holles Street counterpart, Rhona Mahony.

In an opening statement to the committee, seen by the Irish Examiner, Prof Malone will stress that he does not want to be seen as either pro-choice or anti-abortion, as any labels may limit his future patients’ trust in him.

However, in practical terms, he said lawmakers should consider allowing Irish-based doctors to perform abortions in cases where the pregnancy is clearly not viable, instead of leaving them with the choice of continuing the non-viable pregnancy or travelling to Britain or other countries for an abortion.

“Obstetricians and maternity hospitals in Ireland should be able to provide complete and appropriate healthcare services to their patients without the threat of a criminal conviction,” Prof Malone will tell the committee this afternoon.

“Section 22 of the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act 2013 specifies that no prosecution would occur without the consent of the DPP, and presumably this would unlikely be given in a situation where a doctor or hospital was acting in good faith to care for a patient in a difficult circumstance.

“Nonetheless, when faced with the practical reality of caring for mothers with complex foetal abnormalities, it is difficult to justify retaining the threat of criminal conviction for doctors or hospitals providing appropriate and contemporary healthcare.”

Prof Malone will decline to specify the exact cut-off point at which he would allow an abortion and will also say it would not be appropriate to give a list of conditions that define a fatal foetal abnormality.

However, noting that 55 women travelled from the Rotunda to Britain for an abortion in 2016 following a fatal foetal abnormality diagnosis, he will say the issue can no longer be ignored.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

70% would vote for abortion in limited cases

Fine Gael TD accuses colleague of ‘lies’ in abortion debate

I want so much more for Irish women than abortion on demand

Restrict 'keyboard warriors' in abortion debate

More in this Section

€40,000 spent on safety mesh to retrofit Cork quay railings

Free childcare extension among budget measures

Paschal Donohoe’s ‘Dear me’ letter

David Walsh said paedophile Tom Humphries was ‘a fine man’


Breaking Stories

#Budget18 analysis: No-drama budget does a little for everyone, but not enough

'This is a budget of crumbs' and other great quotes of #Budget18 day

#Budget18 case study: The coffee shop owner believes low paid workers will benefit

Donohoe defends tax cuts despite growing pressures on public services

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Plan now for Christmas trimmings

Vegging out: A month without meat

In a New York state of mind: The Meyerowitz Stories

Don't worry, Stefanie Preissner will help you understand millennials

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 07, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »