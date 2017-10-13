Home»Today's Stories

Rónán Mullen and Mattie McGrath threaten to quit 8th Amendment hearings

Friday, October 13, 2017
Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Conall Ó Fátharta

The chairwoman of the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment has asked two pro-life members who threatened to resign not to leave the group amid claims it is biased and “a propaganda exercise in favour of abortion”.

Rónán Mullen and Mattie McGrath

Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone made the request after Independent senator Rónán Mullen and Independent TD Mattie McGrath said they are actively considering quitting the group.

In a fractious press conference at the gates of Leinster House yesterday, Mr Mullen and Mr McGrath said they were boycotting the committee due to what they claim is a pro-choice bias in its approach.

Citing the alleged treatment of pro-life campaigner William Binchy last week, the planned appearance of a pro-choice New York-based fundraising group the Center for Reproductive Rights, and claims they have been mistreated, both politicians said they are considering leaving the committee.

Mr Mullen and Mr McGrath refused to be drawn on whether they would set a deadline for changes to the committee before making a decision, if they will take part in it next week, or what changes they want to see take place.

Mr Mullen said: “The reality is this committee is a sham. It is a farce. We are now actively considering whether it is worth staying. It is hard to argue with those who consider this whole process a propaganda exercise.”

Rejecting the claims, committee chair Ms Noone last night urged Mr Mullen and Mr McGrath not to quit the group and asked other members to be more “professional” in their dealings with witnesses.

Oireachtas officials have told the Irish Examiner that, in the event of any resignation, an individual would simply be replaced by a member of their technical group.

In addition, as the cross-party select committee decides committee membership, while someone could tender their resignation it would not become official until the select committee finds a replacement — meaning there would be no impact on the Eighth Amendment committee’s work.

Meanwhile, the Irish College of General Practitioners’ national GP director, Karena Hanley, yesterday told the committee women who buy illegal abortion pills online may “fear” seeking medical help for any complications as they could technically face a 14-year prison sentence.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Rónán MullenMattie McGrath8th Amendmentcommittee

Related Articles

Abortion headache will contribute to political stability until next year

Eighth Amendment chairperson dismisses suggestions pro-choice voices not given fair hearing

Doctor warns Irish women travelling to the UK for abortion could be blocked by Brexit

Committee hears abortion should be integrated into health system

More in this Section

Over 3,200 food safety complaints lodged

New car sales fall 10.3% this year

No prior warning of start-up hub closure

Navy considers €200m multi-role ship


Breaking Stories

Protests expected as Head of Scientology due in Dublin to open new centre

Young mother settles for damages over fall on broken concrete that 'changed her life'

HIQA finds 10 out of 18 centres for disabled comply with regulations and standards

Taoiseach: Planning and design of Cork/Limerick motorway 'can begin immediately'

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'It’s like I’m in a horror movie called Revenge of the Norries'

Meet the larger than life chef behind the menus at Cork's newest Mexican restaurant

Netflix series careful to portray serial killers as sick, not suave

The Mitchelstown architect who went on to design iconic buildings in USA and Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 43
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »