Home»Today's Stories

Report queried Air Corps staff safety efforts

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Joe Leogue

A 2014 internal Air Corps report into staff exposure to a cancer-causing cleaning agent over a 27-year period has cast doubt on whether the force did all in its power to protect workers’ health.

The document states it is possible staff may have ingested the chemical and suffered other exposures because there was no record that protective measures were in place to mitigate the impact of the toxic solvent.

The time under review in the report — 1980 to 2007 — coincides with the period during which a number of Air Corps staff who are suing the State would have worked at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel.

It is understood the document was prepared for the State Claims Agency, who is defending the case in the High Court.

The report, seen by the Irish Examiner, investigates the working environment in a since-demolished engine workshop building and was published over two-and-a-half years before the Health and Safety Authority raised a number of concerns about conditions in Baldonnel.

In its summary on precautions taken with the Triklone N solvent, the report issued by the Air Corps’ Formation Safety Office asks “can the Defence Forces be found not to have done everything reasonably practicable?”.

Triklone N contains trichloroethylene, a known carcinogen, and is a vapour degreaser that was used to clean engine parts.

The report stated that:

  • No records show that personal protective equipment (PPE) was made available to staff.
  • No records exist suggesting that any training on the dangers of using Triklone N took place.
  • Work areas were not segregated and doors to adjoining areas were left open.
  • Workers’ tea room and meeting area were located in an adjoining area, raising the risk of food being contaminated.
  • Workers clothes could have been contaminated as personnel lockers were located in the immediate area where the chemical was used.

No records exist that indicate that the extractor fans in use in the workshop were adequate for ventilating the area.

The report also raises concerns about a heater in the engine assembly area, which it states would have caused a risk of contaminating other areas of the same building by circulating the chemical.

“Due to the fact that Trikelone N expands when heated, the risk of explosion increased when the Trikelone N contaminated air passed through the heater,” it states.

The report concludes by asking if enough was done to protect staff from identified risks. “The question posed should be: Was everything reasonably practicable done to ensure personals safety and health at the time?”

The report states the Air Corps discontinued the use of Triklone N in September 2007.

The Department of Defence declined to comment on the 2014 report’s findings.

“As you will be aware, the State Claims Agency is currently managing six claims, taken by former and current members of the Air Corps.

“The matters you have raised are currently the subject of ongoing litigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” the Defence Forces said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Air Corps

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

State has plenty of questions left to answer over Air Corps

Air Corps whistleblower meets minister over claims

More in this Section

Trade unions and parties attack Varadkar’s ‘Thatcher-like’ measures

Key policy unveiled by Varadkar lashed by unions and Fianna Fáil

Garda commissioner’s decision to sack officer quashed by court

Tralee Memorial Hall rededicated to Ashe


Breaking Stories

Man arrested in connection with robbery where staff were threatened with hammer

Irish man found dead in Algarve

Hopes of 'sustainable future' for Bus Éireann as unions vote to accept pay cuts

Tusla launches new system that aims to 'hear the voices of children and families'

Lifestyle

Behind the scenes of short film Forgive Us Our Sins

Making Cents: Why we need to eliminate waste from food budgets

Exploring synaesthesia - see sounds, taste colours, smell words

Hugh Cornwell says music needs something to lash out against

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 20, 2017

    • 11
    • 17
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 42
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 