Renua declares itself to be ‘a pro-life party’

Friday, March 31, 2017
Joe Leogue

Political party Renua has announced it is now a pro-life party and has dropped its policy of affording a free vote to its elected officials on ‘matters of conscience’.

A policy document published by the party declares Renua “believes that the Eighth Amendment is a secular human rights issue as it protects the human rights of the unborn child”.

“The party strongly supports the Eighth Amendment. The party understands that some party members declare ‘freedom of conscience’ on this issue.

"This is accepted and accordingly they will not be required to support, canvass, or issue statements in support of the party position. Party candidates and elected representatives will be required to subscribe fully to our position on this matter,” the document reads.

Former leader Lucinda Creighton spoke of Renua’s policy on issues such as the Eighth Amendment on the day of the party’s launch: “I certainly consider all matters pertaining to life, whether it is euthanasia, whether it is abortion, whether it is the death penalty, to be immensely personal and absolutely issues of conscience,” she told RTÉ in March 2015.

Renua lost its three sitting TDs in the general election. Offaly county councillor John Leahy and South Dublin county councillor Ronan McMahon are Renua’s only elected representatives.

