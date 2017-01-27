Reimagining Cork’s river and quays

They’ve breathed new life into the historic spine of their city, reinvigorating ancient lanes and public spaces with stunning murals and creative arts projects. Now they’re turning their attention to the city’s river and quays.

The Reimagine Cork team announced plans last night to embark on 10 new community rejuvenation projects focused on the River Lee north channel quays.

Their River Runs Through It initiative marks a major expansion of their civic pride movement, driven entirely by volunteers.

Reimagine Cork founder, Eoghan Ryan, said they believe the projects will turn the city’s quays into “vibrant, attractive spaces along which to enjoy the iconic river that gives life to our city”.

“The history and culture of Cork are intrinsically linked with the River Lee. Yet with all the great work that has been done in the city over the last few years, the quays and river bank have been left to deteriorate.

"There is so much space along the river that is underused and undervalued. We want to change that with simple and exciting ideas to get people interacting with the river and enjoying the quays again,” said Mr Ryan.

They will focus in the first half of the year on enhancing the St Vincent’s Bridge area, close to Boole House, to improve that gateway area to the city, by removing unsightly graffiti, painting key areas and installing flower boxes, before moving eastwards along North Mall.

They plan to borrow ideas from the North Bank in Paris, and enhance the quay’s urban attractiveness, before tackling the North Gate Bridge area, the entrance to the historic spine, and moving further east towards the northern quays around the Port of Cork: “We want to bring a bit of colour, life and vibrancy back into these areas, to encourage people to use the spaces.

"There is an appetite there for it, and people want to engage in a meaningful way.”

Coleman’s Lane was among the Reimagine Cork projects undertaken in 2016, which have rejuvenated parts of the city.

Their focus will then switch in the second half of the year to larger-scale projects, with talks underway with several potential partners on big-impact schemes.

They also hope to run workshops to share their experience and knowledge with communities from the suburbs and county towns who have expressed an interest in doing something similar in their areas.

Lord Mayor Cllr Des Cahill said he is a big fan of the team behind Reimagine Cork, and he praised the Cork-branch of the Construction Industry Federation for supporting the work.

But he also said City Hall deserves praise for embracing their vision: “When Reimagine Cork started their work, they had no real permission, and could have been told ‘you can’t do that’.

But City Hall took a great view of it, and decided to help if they could. And they have been allowed to flourish. They really have no other motive other than to make the city better, and more beautiful. There is no political or financial motive - it’s refreshing and inspiring.”

Mr Ryan thanked the volunteers who turn out every Saturday to make Cork a better place to live, the city council, and various businesses who support them: “The people of Cork have responded so well to what we are trying to do, they love their city and it’s been brilliant seeing everyone come together and put their hearts and bodies into making it even better.

"We are so grateful for the support we had last year and we’d love even more individuals, charities, businesses, community groups, schools or other organisations to come on board and work on our projects for 2017.”

Painted premises on North Main Street.

He encouraged anyone interested in supporting or facilitating the River Runs Through It initiative, either as a volunteer or a sponsor, to contact reimaginecork@gmail.com, or message the group’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.