Home»Today's Stories

Recycling bins ‘used for dead animals’

Thursday, July 06, 2017
Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Elaine Loughlin

Environment Minister Denis Naughten has urged opposition parties to fully support the Government’s pay-by-weight bin charges reforms after claiming some people are using the existing system to put “dead animals” in recycling bins.

Environment Minister Denis Naughten

The unaligned Independent TD made the comment as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar separately said he is willing to give people money back in return for handing in used plastic bottles and containers in a bid to tackle Ireland’s waste problems.

Speaking during a Seanad debate on the bin charges changes, Mr Naughten said it would be “inexcusable” for politicians to sit back and do nothing.

While admitting “I do not have all the answers”, Mr Naughten said the existing flat fee system is not convincing all households to recycle.

Mr Naughten said the reality is “dead animals are being thrown into recycling bins” and that Ireland cannot “continue to tolerate that”.

The comment came during a debate in which Mr Naughten was repeatedly criticised by Sinn Féin senators — whose party held a number of protests at local authorities across the country yesterday — over the pay-by-weight changes.

Despite the fact the Dáil backed plans for a pricing watchdog to oversee the changes on Tuesday, Sinn Féin senator Rose Conway Walsh said more transparency is needed as “nobody knows where the buck stops”.

Meanwhile, during a Dáil leaders’ questions debate on the same issue yesterday, Mr Varadkar said he would be open to giving people financial incentives for returning used plastic bottles and other environmental hazards.

Responding to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Mr Varadkar said he wants to make it “easier for people to do the right thing or do the right choices” to protect the environment.

Mr Ryan had forced Mr Varadkar into the response after disrupting the Dáil by producing a number of items, including an empty bottle of water, a plastic sandwich container, a used coffee cup, and some plastic food packaging.

“We are drowning in plastic,” Mr Ryan said after being cautioned for bringing the items into the chamber.

Mr Ryan suggested that a deposit scheme on plastic bottles be introduced which would see around 10c back on every bottle that is returned for recycling, adding that, in countries where such systems exist, recycling levels have risen by 90%.

Meanwhile, Mr Naughten last night took the rare step of attending the Fine Gael parliamentary party to outline the new pay-by-weight bin charge and pricing watchdog plans.

The unusual move by the former Fine Gael TD, six years to the day since he was kicked out of the party, was requested by Mr Varadkar after significant discontent was raised Fine Gael back-benchers over the level of access they had to ministers during Enda Kenny’s tenure.

As part of this new arrangement, Independent Alliance junior minister John Halligan is also expected to come before an internal Fine Gael committee on Wednesday to discuss school buses.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bin charges, recycling, Environment Minister, Denis Naughten

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Latest: Anti-bin charge campaigners warn 'this could be just like the row over water'

Latest: Dáil votes to establish 'watchdog' for bin charges

Sinn Féin to protest new bin charges outside Dublin City council meeting

Pay-by-weight waste fees plan delayed again

More in this Section

VIDEO: Fire rips through iconic building at former Our Lady’s Hospital site in Cork

Patients in South East subjected to ‘medical apartheid’

Property owner offers free land for Little Island road

Cork traders join calls for new plan to save street trading tradition


Breaking Stories

Man quizzed after almost €1m worth of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Thunder Child sets new world record for 'long-way around' Irish voyage

Someone's €6m richer tonight…

Simon Harris to 'reflect seriously' on call for investigation into Malak Thawley's death

Lifestyle

Older, wiser and bang on trend

Irish broadcasters reveal the books they will be packing in their suitcases this summer

Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health

Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 