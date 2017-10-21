Home»Today's Stories

Radio station ‘stupid’ to fuel driver ire

Saturday, October 21, 2017
By Liam Heylin

A district judge said it was dangerous and downright stupid for a radio station to fuel a 67-year-old learner driver’s belief that the Road Safety Authority had a conspiracy against him.

Ray Heffernan: Has failed 17 driving tests.

Raymond Heffernan of Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, appealed unsuccessfully against his failure of the driving test for the 17th time.

“I am driving 49 years, I never had an accident in my life, I never even had a parking ticket. I was failed ever before I got into the car. I want justice,” Mr Heffernan yesterday stated at Cork District Court.

“I am 67 years old. I think it is a joke. I think it is high time I got justice.

“There is a vendetta against me.”

Mr Heffernan called a witness, Darren Mullane, a driving instructor trainer.

Judge Brian O’Shea asked Mr Mullane: “Are you saying that a vendetta is extant?”

Mr Mullane replied: “Yes.”

The driving instructor added: “This is his 17th fail. He is after being sponsored by a Cork radio station.”

Mr Heffernan then made a number of references to an appearance on Red FM with Neil Prendeville.

Judge O’Shea said he had asked the appellant to set out the only matters he could take into account: Any allegations of procedural impropriety in the conducting of the test.

The judge said there was no such evidence and he had to dismiss the appeal.

The judge noted that, in the test taken on September 15, Mr Heffernan had two grade 3 faults. One would be sufficient for an outright fail.

Mr Heffernan also had 11 grade 2 faults. Eight of them would result in a fail.

After he dismissed the case, the judge said he felt he should comment on the involvement of Red FM in this case.

“There is a perception of conspiracy in the mind of the appellant. It is shared by his witness.

“Given all the heartache, this court is outraged that a local radio station would fuel this fire.”

Judge O’Shea said it was hard to find words for the actions of the radio station in the case but he added: “Words that come to mind are thoughtless, dangerous and downright stupid.”

Solicitor Edward O’Hanlon represented the Road Safety Authority in the case and Mr Heffernan represented himself.

Judge O’Shea said that because the appellant was representing himself he was giving him some latitude but, after repeated accusations by Mr Heffernan of perjury by RSA witnesses in similar cases taken by him over the years, the judge warned he was not going to allow the court to be used as a forum for mud-slinging.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Raymond HeffernanDriving TestRSACork

More in this Section

Garda officers may sue for right to strike

Rail unions vote for industrial action

‘We are on our knees after this ... we need help’

Cork escapes flooding but braces for Brian


Breaking Stories

Man in his 30s to appear in court tomorrow over Offaly €1m drug seizure

Health officials issue alert after measles outbreak reported in Dublin

No winner in tonight's €55.6m Euromillions jackpot

More than €15k in cash, 8,000 cigarettes and a car seized in Cork city

Lifestyle

Live music review: The Horrors - Icy genius in a thrillingly intimate setting

Why a good breakfast is a must for your kids

Facing fears while terrifying punters at Cork's Nightmare Realm

Weathering the storm of 1961: We watched 30 large trees uprooted

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

    • 9
    • 13
    • 16
    • 27
    • 32
    • 33
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »