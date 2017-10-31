Probe after second blaze at waste recycling facility

An investigation is under way after fire broke out at a recycling plant in Cork — the second fire at the waste management facility in four years.

Firefighters were still at the scene of the Greenstar complex in Glanmire, on the outskirts of Cork City, until around noon yesterday after fire broke out in its 35,000sq ft material recycling facility building in the Sarsfield Court Industrial Estate in the early hours.

The alarm was raised at around 3.20am following reports of an industrial fire, and units from the city and county fire service were tasked to respond.

Units from Cork City’s Anglesea St fire station and Cork County Fire Service’s Fermoy station were first on the scene.

They were joined a short time later by fire crews from the city’s Ballyvolane sub-station, and from the county’s Midleton fire station, with a crew from Mallow deployed to provide water tankers.

At the height of the operation, up to 11 units with up 40 firefighters, were at the scene.

A spokesman for the Cork County Fire Service said they managed to contain the blaze to a corner of the building and had it under control within an hour.

“They managed to save a lot of the machinery inside the building but they spent several hours dragging a lot of the material out of the building and dampening it down,” he said.

Two units from the county fire service remained on scene until mid-morning to continue to monitor the situation.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Neither Greenstar, nor its parent company, Panda, were available for comment last night.

It was not clear if the blaze will affect bin collection operations this week.

Following a fire at the same complex in November 2013, the recycling building underwent a €1.4m 16-week reconstruction.