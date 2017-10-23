Home»Today's Stories

Pressure for legislation to protect mortgage customers

Monday, October 23, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

The Government will face pressure this week to enact fresh legislation for class action court cases, to sanction the banks, and to launch a full investigation into the tracker mortgage scandal.

The Central Bank's Derville Rowland, governor Philip Lane, and Sharon Donnery arrive at Leinster House. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fianna Fáil will push for the tough measures to protect borrowers ripped off by lenders who wrongly changed the interest on mortgage repayments and moved customers on to more costly rates.

The move is likely to embarrass the Government as it scrambles to contain the outcry over the mortgage scandal, which has seen more than 20,000 customers ripped off by lenders.

However, it is doubtful if a private member’s Dáil motion proposed by the main opposition party will be accepted in full by the Government, which is meeting bank chiefs this week over the scandal.

The FF motion from finance spokesman Michael McGrath says the lack of action taken by the banks to date has “inflicted further unnecessary pain and hardship on those affected”.

It wants the banks to correct the overcharging as a “matter of urgency” and place all relevant mortgage accounts back on tracker mortgage rates without delay. Figures on those affected must be published, it says, and compensation paid out in line with agreed Central Bank rules.

Crucially, Fianna Fáil, which supports the Government in the confidence and supply agreement, wants “a thorough investigation” as to how the tracker scandal occurred and a probe into whether there was any “co-ordination, formal or informal, across the industry”.

Any offences should be reported to Revenue and gardaí, among others, it says, and extra powers should be given to the Central Bank. But the party wants options to impose sanctions on the banks.

The Government should also vote against the reappointment of the entire board of directors in respect of the banks in which the State is a shareholder, and introduce legislation to stop all insolvency and repossession proceedings on tracker-related mortgages until all affected customers are redressed, it says.

The Government will also be called upon to introduce legislation that would enable class action suits that would enable a group of affected customers to collectively take legal action against lenders.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s spokesman said the Government’s position on the motion would be decided at a Cabinet meeting today.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

cabinetgovernmentmortgage

Related Articles

Banks to face ‘aggressive’ action over tracker mortgage scandal

Urgent need to defend the rights of our citizens in tracker mortgage scandal

Judge reveals €17,000 overcharging ‘to give heart to others’

Banks facing fines for tracker mortgage scandal

More in this Section

No Government jet for freed Halawa

Garda officers may sue for right to strike

Rail unions vote for industrial action

‘We are on our knees after this ... we need help’


Breaking Stories

Deliberate car fires in three Belfast streets racially motivated, says PSNI

Irish couple injured in Turkey minibus crash

Restrictions possible for free under-sixes GP scheme; doctors raise workload concern

Two men killed in Cork and Wicklow while carrying out storm repairs

Lifestyle

A helicopter put a piano on the 150-foot roof of Blarney Castle and other stories from the Cork Jazz Festival archives

Jazz Memories: Famous faces share their favourite moments

Live music review: The Horrors - Icy genius in a thrillingly intimate setting

Choosing a sheltered spot for Maples is vital

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 21, 2017

    • 2
    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 31
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »