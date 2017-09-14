Home»Today's Stories

Popular health supplements contaminated with faecal bacteria

Thursday, September 14, 2017
Darragh Mc Donagh

Faecal bacteria have been discovered in a range of popular health supplements by a team of researchers at an Irish university.

A study of eight samples of algae-based ‘superfoods’ Spirulina, Chlorella and Super Greens also found that some of the faecal organisms were resistant to certain types of antibiotics.

The research was carried out by seven experts from the departments of medicine and microbiology at NUI Galway, and the findings were published in this month’s issue of the Irish Medical Journal.

Spirulina, Chlorella and Super Greens are three types of algae-based health supplements, which have become increasingly popular in recent years. They contain protein, vitamins and minerals; and are marketed as having a range of health benefits.

The research team was prompted to study the products after a batch of Chlorella was found to be contaminated with salmonella in Ireland in 2015, resulting in affected batches being recalled from consumers.

They bought five samples of Chlorella, two samples of Spirulina, and one sample of Super Greens from an Irish retail outlet and tested them for the presence of faecal bacteria and antibiotic resistance in the bacteria found. All eight samples were found to contain faecal organisms, including enterococci, enterobacteriaceae, and clostridium species.

Evidence of resistance to antibiotics was also detected, leading the researchers to recommend that clinicians caring for vulnerable patients should be aware of the potential risk of exposure to antimicrobial-resistant bacteria associated with the products.

“This project indicates that these algae-based products… are frequently contaminated with faecal-type bacteria, which in some instances carry antimicrobial resistance determinants of significant public health concern,” they added.

The study had been confined to a small number of products, but felt there was “sufficient basis” for clinicians with vulnerable patients to be aware of the associated risks.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bacteria

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork events centre: Legal advice being sought over request for extra €18m state aid

Acting Garda Commissioner won't take permanent position

Ruling ‘opens gates’ for 880 slopping out cases

Help-to-buy scheme overhaul as President addresses housing crisis


Breaking Stories

Theresa May's minority government under pressure as DUP backs Labour position

Tonight's Lotto jackpot has been won

Latest: Two receiving medical attention after train derails in Dublin

'No going back' - Mother vows to stay at hospital until HSE grant residential care to son with severe autism

Lifestyle

Palliative care gave me a better quality of life

Back from the brink: There is support for those battling depression

Irish trad hits the Finnish line with Slow Moving Clouds

Even the words of George Hook’s apology were offensive to women

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 20
    • 32
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 