Planners question Beamish and Crawford site changes

Planners have sought clarification from developers on their proposals to build more student apartments on the former Beamish and Crawford site in Cork City.

A decision was expected on Wednesday in relation to BAM Property Ltd’s proposed amendments to the northern section of the former brewery site, where it sought permission last September to make changes. However, a decision could now be some weeks away.

Among the proposals are a reduction of retail space on the ground floor to help accommodate extra student apartments proposed in the overall €150m Brewery Quarter regeneration of the historic South Main St site, which includes a €53m events centre.

The application sought to increase the number of apartments from 48 to 61, to provide 471 bed spaces, which would also be facilitated by the omission of office space permitted in the 2011 planning approval for one block of the site’s northern zone.

The city council asked for further information about the proposed changes. BAM Property last month outlined its responses on issues such as drainage, impact on adjoining properties, visual impacts, and summer letting of the student accommodation. It is understood planners have now sought further clarification on certain issues, delaying their decision.

The developer’s architects have argued the provision of “very good quality student accommodation will make a welcome and substantial contribution to addressing the current shortage of such accommodation in the city”.

They said the project is working to a programme which envisages completion in time for the 2018/19 academic year.

Meanwhile, city officials have said they hope the proposed public park, Marina Park, which is to be developed around the regenerated Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium, should be completed by the end of 2018.

The demolition contract for the former Showgrounds buildings alongside the stadium is currently out to tender, with responses due back by January 25, councillors were told. Once the tender assessment process is complete, the demolition contract will be awarded.

In the meantime, City Hall is liaising with Cork County Board’s design team to ensure the final stadium design will tie seamlessly into the proposed park.