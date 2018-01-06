Home»Today's Stories

Part of 2,500-year-old fort falls into sea

Saturday, January 06, 2018
Anne Lucey

A magnificent historic stone doorway, along with a 10-metre section of a large rampart, has fallen into the sea following weather damage to the cliff at the foot of a 2,500-year-old fort on the Slea Head drive in west Kerry, an archaeologist said yesterday.

unbeg Promontory Iron age Fort, 2,500 years old on a precarious healand at Fahan, Dingle Peninsula. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

The Dún Beg or Dún Beag fort which sits on a promontory near Ventry on the Dingle Peninsula has partially collapsed in recent days following storm Eleanor.

The fort, one of several on the peninsula, is a national monument managed by the OPW and accessed through private lands. The pathway too has suffered damage.

Its origin stands at the cusp of the Bronze and Iron Ages. It is the second time in recent years the fort has been affected by storm damage and been closed to the public.

At least 10m of the dry stone structure has fallen into the sea. The entrance passage into the Bronze Age fort and a dry stone souterrain have also collapsed.

There are around 17 such forts on the Dingle peninsula alone but Dún Beg is one of the better-known ones due to its location on the tourist route of Slea Head. With the advent of the Wild Atlantic Way it had become even more popular, said archaeologist Micheál O’Coileáin.

Previously, the OPW had managed to make the site safe and reopen it. Works may be done again which would allow visitors through but that would depend on the outcome of an inspection which is due to take place next week.

The fort had spectacular views of Dingle Bay and probably had a variety of purposes. “Every threat or trade can be seen,” the archaeologist said.

Dún Beg was of interest also because there was a long history of usage with some structures dating from the 10th century AD.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

KerryFort

More in this Section

Paschal Donohoe: Frances Fitzgerald made ‘a mistake’

Concerns were raised over role of garda unit at tribunal

Young drink drivers to be part of RSA research

Study: Immigrant children less likely to engage in sport


Breaking Stories

The EuroMillions results are in

Latest: Son of 95-year-old man lured away from home by attempted burglars

Dublin woman discovers she won €1m after finding EuroMillions ticket in post-Christmas house clean

Commuters facing disruption due to cancelled meeting on College Green arrangements

Lifestyle

The Body Broker: Authorities let Arthur Rathburn do business despite signs of his bizarre practices

Planning your garden of delights for 2018

Darina Allen: Treats from the Ballymaloe ‘sweet trolley’

The Fit Foodie: Sifting through the tsunami of diet advice

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 03, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »