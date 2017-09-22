Panasonic take Cork firm to court over alleged copyright breaches

Global electronic giants Panasonic has brought High Court proceedings against an Irish-based firm over alleged breaches of its copyright and intellectual property rights.

The case relates to Panasonic’s Toughbook brand of specialised laptop computers used in industries such as construction and emergency services. Sales are worth €240m a year.

The Irish company involved is Toughbook & Diagnostic Ireland Limited, which is involved in the sale of computer equipment and has a registered address at North Point Business Park, New Mallow Road, Cork.

Barrister Stephen B Byrne, counsel for Panasonic, told the court the Irish firm was using the name Toughbook in its title which it was not entitled to do.

He said Toughbook & Diagnostic Ireland Limited had also allegedly been operating two websites using the word Toughbook without Panasonic’s permission. The websites contained references to the Toughbook and Panasonic brands, again without the plaintiff’s permission.

Mr Byrne said Panasonic had asked the defendant to deactivate the websites but despite assurances that they would be deactivated, no steps had been taken by the defendant to cease its infringement of Panasonic’s intellectual rights.

He told Ms Justice Eileen Creedon that Panasonic was concerned that the operation of the websites would cause confusion and damage the electronic giant’s reputation.

Mr Byrne said there was a lot of negative commentary in the public domain about what was being seen as an apparently related company to Toughbook & Diagnostic Ireland.

Judge Creedon granted Panasonic Corporation and a subsidiary, Panasonic Marketing Europe GMBH, permission to serve short notice of its action against Toughtech & Diagnostic Limited. Leave was granted on an ex parte basis, where only one side was present in court.

The judge made the matter returnable to a date next week.