Overseas visitors to Dublin to top 6m by 2025

International visitors to Dublin are forecast to hit more than 6m by 2025.

The capital beats exotic locations likes Sydney, San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro when it comes to traveller numbers.

The data, released by Euromonitor International, reveals Dublin is among the top 50 most visited cities on the planet with a world ranking of no 43 just ahead of Florence at No 44 and behind Malaysia’s Johor Bahru in 42nd place.

Last year, the marketing giant revealed that just under 5m travellers (4.8m) arrived in Dublin, but that number is predicted to shoot up to more than 5.3m by 2020 and just over 6m by 2025.

Hong Kong is the world’s most visited metropolis with more than 25m arrivals, while Bangkok is in second position with 23m travellers while London had in excess of 19m.

The iconic cities of Paris and New York are in 7th and 8th place in the world rankings of the planet’s most popular cities.

There was over 14m arrivals to the French city this year, which is slightly down on the year before, while more than 13m headed to the Big Apple this year, which is up on the arrivals for 2016.

The Euromonitor report warns that London’s reputation as a leisure and business hub is under siege with Brexit looming — with Dublin named as one of its potential successors.

Copenhagen, Barcelona, Lisbon, and Prague may also benefit, it says.