North Cork water supply contaminated

Residents of Millstreet in north Cork are advised to boil their drinking water for the next three weeks as the area’s supply is currently contaminated.

Following advice from the Health Service Executive, Irish Water, and Cork County Council issued a boil water notice yesterday for the area supplied by the Millstreet public water supply.

The areas affected include Millstreet, Ballydaly, Laght, Drishane, and Keale.

In a statement, Irish Water said the notice has been put in place as a precautionary measure to protect approximately 2,500 people served by this supply following the detection of low levels of cryptosporidium in a recent test.

“Irish Water has identified this as a vulnerable supply due to the lack of adequate treatment and has been carrying out regular testing of the supply to ensure there was no threat to public health,” it said.

Contractors were appointed last month to put in place two ultraviolet disinfection units, micro filters, and ancillary works at the plant at a cost of €210,000 and work has now begun on site to install the system.

This work is expected to be complete in mid-June.

Irish Water advises that water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, and the preparation of salads and other food which are eaten uncooked. It also says boiled water should be used for brushing teeth.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the imposition of the boil water notice, adding: “We will continue to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as possible.”