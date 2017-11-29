Nightclub patron punched bouncer

A patron at a Cork nightclub who punched one of the security guards in the face was ordered to do 100 hours of community service yesterday to avoid a three-month jail term.

Stephen Power, aged 26, with an address at Gurteen, Inniscarra, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to assaulting Tony Mullins at Reardan’s on September 10, 2016, and a number of related charges.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin had put the case back until yesterday for a probation report on the defendant.

The judge then finalised the case and imposed an overall term of community service of 100 hours instead of three months in jail.

When the guilty pleas were entered by the accused at Cork District Court previously, Insp John Deasy said that when gardaí arrived at the premises that night, they found Power being restrained. The gardaí were told that Power had assaulted a member of staff.

As gardaí were informed of this, Power became more aggressive and had to be restrained further.

The inspector said Power hit his head on the ground and was bleeding and needed medical attention.

However, when he was being taken back from the ambulance crew into the custody of gardaí, he became aggressive again and had to be pepper-sprayed. During a routine search when he was taken into custody, €30 worth of amphetamine powder was found in his pocket. Power admitted having it for his own use.

The full extent of the assault on the security guard was that Power punched him in the face and then kicked back into his shins when he was being restrained.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused brought €500 to Cork District Court for the injured party.

“He would like to apologise for his behaviour. I have seen the video evidence and no doubt he was extremely intoxicated. He is very ashamed of what happened. It is six years since he was in trouble,” Mr Burke said.

The matter sparked when he was put out of the club and tried to get back in. As well as the assault, Power admitted obstructing the gardaí, engaging in threatening behaviour, being threatening and abusive, being drunk and a source of danger, and possession of a drug for his own use.