Home»Today's Stories

New photo project takes a look at Cork ... now and then

Monday, September 04, 2017
By Denise O'Donoghue
Reporter

A new photographic project aims to recreate moments captured through Cork’s history.

A blended Now & Then Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork. The old photograph was captured in 1931.

In a collaboration between the Irish Examiner and the Evening Echo, a number of towns around Cork have been revisited decades after photos in the Irish Examiner extensive archives were taken.

Staff photographers Larry Cummins and Eddie O’Hare returned to the locations and captured a modern-day shot of the same view as part of the Now & Then project.

These have been blended with the archive images to create a stunning visual representation of the changes the towns have undergone in recent decades.

Other photographs can be compared with their modern equivalent with the use of a slider tool.

A blended Main Street in Midleton, Co Cork,

This is the first time many of the images have been made available to the public.

Some of the archive photographs include the construction of the spire of St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh, a shot of the first electric tram in Blackrock, and JFK leaving Collins Barracks in the city.

“We started working on the project back in August last year,” Jim Coughlan, visual media manager with the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo said.

“We are a Cork-based newspaper so a lot of our older photos are, unsurprisingly, of Cork. Lots of the photos we are using have never seen the light of day, so this is the first time they will be made public.”

A blended St Patrick’s Street, Cork City.

The Then & Now project includes almost 60 photographs from towns around Cork, with an average of six photos from each area. The towns included are Bandon, Cobh, Fermoy, Youghal, Midleton, Macroom, Kinsale, and Cork City.

There are plans to expand into other localities in the county in the near future.

“New locations will be added to the site in the coming months, including Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Bantry and Crosshaven,” said Mr Coughlan.

Castle Bernard in Bandon as it stands today and pictured in 1929

The website goes live from this morning and is fully optimised for all devices.

Images can be viewed at projects.irishexaminer.com/NOWANDTHEN or by visiting the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo websites.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS cork, photographs

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Review of Celtic Tiger-era schools’ fire safety

Tragedy as scientist drowns while swimming abroad

Bandon locals rally to raise €240k for hospital dayroom


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for information on 16-year-old missing in Dublin

Dublin teen with cerebral palsy sets date to travel to US for 'life-changing' surgery

Two men arrested in Naas following seizure of almost €830,000

AA report increase in call outs for electric cars due to charging issues

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 